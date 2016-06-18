Maduro sacó presos a la calle para que protesten contra el revocatorio

Decenas de presos venezolanos movilizados por el Gobierno se manifestaron este viernes frente a la Fiscalía, en Caracas, en apoyo a una demanda por el presunto uso de sus firmas a favor de un referendo revocatorio contra el presidente Nicolás Maduro.
Vestidos de pies a cabeza con uniformes azul, celeste, amarillo y fucsia, 300 reclusos –hombres y mujeres– se concentraron ante la sede principal del Ministerio Público, en el centro de la capital, custodiados por militares de la Guardia Nacional.
“¡Fraude, fraude!”, corearon los reclusos junto a una multitud, mientras miembros del Gobierno y dirigentes del chavismo presentaban el recurso por “usurpación de identidad” contra líderes de la opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), que promueve el referendo.
“Estoy encontrando firmas y datos de privados de libertad que no pudieron jamás haber firmado, ni aunque quisieran. ¿Cómo es que sus datos aparecen ahí?”, dijo a AFP Iris Varela, ministra de Asuntos Penitenciarios, quien suscribió la querella.
Varela aseguró que su cartera ha constatado 81 casos de usurpación de identidad, aunque en un discurso en el lugar, dijo que “se han atrevido a utilizar los datos de más de 1.300 privados de libertad”. No precisó si entre los manifestantes había suplantados.
Sus palabras fueron recibidas con aplausos por los internos procedentes de los penales El Rodeo, Yare y Los Teques –tres de las mayores cárceles de la zona central del país– durante un acto para el cual se instaló una tarima y hubo música en vivo.
Varela instó al Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) a cotejar los datos de los 50.000 presos que hay en Venezuela con las 1,3 millones de firmas acreditadas por ese organismo para activar el revocatorio, tras anular 605.000 de ellas.
La demanda fue planteada contra tres líderes de la MUD, entre ellos el gobernador Henrique Capriles, principal impulsor del referendo.
Darío Vivas, directivo del partido de gobierno y que participó en la actividad, afirmó que “si se confirman delitos”, el proceso de revocatorio debería ser paralizado.
El CNE informó hace una semana que la anulación de las 605.000 rúbricas se produjo por múltiples irregularidades, como que algunas pertenecían a personas fallecidas, convictos y menores de edad.
Las firmas certificadas serán sometidas a validación entre el lunes y el viernes próximo, un trámite que consiste en que los interesados registren su huella dactilar.
Para activar el referendo contra Maduro se requiere que unas 200.000 personas validen su intención, tras lo cual la MUD deberá recoger otros cuatro millones de firmas para que se convoque la consulta.
Tomado de Infobae
