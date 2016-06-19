Insulza: Era urgente demandar a Bolivia

El agente de Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), José Miguel Insulza, dijo el domingo que demandar a Bolivia por el Silala era “urgente” porque hay una “amenaza”, luego que el país andino amazónico tildó a Chile de ladrón y usurpador.
“No creo que había otra salida que presentar la demanda, se ha dicho otras cosas, por ejemplo que con eso estamos reconociendo el Pacto de Bogotá, lo cual a mi juicio es bueno; pero lo principal fue eso, el sentido de urgencia era que realmente hay una amenaza”, indicó en entrevista con Tv Chile.
El 6 de junio, el Gobierno de Michelle Bachelet presentó ante la CIJ una demanda contra Bolivia, para pedir a ese alto tribunal que reconozca que el manantial Silala es de curso internacional.
El agente explicó que su país bien pudo esperar a que Bolivia presente primero su demanda tal como lo anunció el 23 de marzo; sin embargo, “cuando el Presidente (Evo Morales) dice que le hemos robado el agua, que somos unos ladrones y unos usurpadores, estamos hablando de cosas mayores pues”, dijo.
El también ex Secretario General de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) indicó que tomando en cuenta esos calificativos se puede pensar que en cualquier momento “si usted tiene un ladrón que vive al lado de su casa, de pronto le construye un muro más grande, de repente le quita el agua, de pronto se la desvía, de pronto se la bloquea, y nosotros no podemos correr ese riesgo”, mencionó.
Agregó que cuando su país comenzó a buscar abogados para plantear ese proceso, se enteró que Bolivia los estaba llamando también, toda vez que no son muchos los expertos, aunque pudo ser que no fueran los mismos.
La CIJ citó para el 23 de junio a los agentes de Bolivia y Chile para definir aspectos de orden procesal, en el marco de la demanda que presentó el segundo.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE /Con datos de TVN y ABI
