García Linera anuncia investigación de abusos sexuales en la Iglesia

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera anunció este lunes que instruyó al Ministerio de Justicia comenzar una investigación sobre los abusos sexuales cometidos por sacerdotes de la Iglesia Católica en los últimos años.
“He pedido a un funcionario del Ministerio de Justicia que haga una investigación sobre los abusos de miembros de la Iglesia Católica en Bolivia a algunas personas en estos años”, indicó García Linera en conferencia de prensa.
Detalló que esta investigación será histórica, pues tratará casos de ocurridos en las últimas décadas y recientemente, para elaborar un diagnóstico sobre las personas que cometieron estos delitos y sean castigados.
“También invitamos a las personas que fueron víctimas de estos abusos llegar al Ministerio de Justicia para presentar su denuncia para que se investigue. Tal vez no tuvo donde ir o denunciar y ahora tiene donde”. Indicó el Segundo Mandatario.
Para García Linera la investigación también determinará si la cúpula de la Iglesia Católica está de acuerdo con castigar a estas personas o su posición de atacar el Gobierno es para “encubrir los delitos que cometieron algunos de sus miembros”.
También dijo que la actual dirección de los católicos está “en manos de conservadores”, y alejados de las predicas de inclusión del Papa Francisco, quien está cambiando la Iglesia.
LA PAZ/Fides
