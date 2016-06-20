Trabajadores del Mutún bloquean y exigen sueldos

Los trabajadores de la Empresa Siderúrgica del Mutún (ESM), iniciaron el lunes el bloqueo de carreteras en la región de Puerto Suárez en demanda del pago de seis meses de sueldo que les adeuda el Gobierno
“Estamos bloqueando porque nos adeudan seis meses de salario y estamos respaldados por los transportistas locales con la toma de la carretera y la vía de trenes. Advertimos que en caso de no ser escuchados vamos a radicalizar nuestras medidas de presión”, explicó a los medios el trabajador de base, Miguel Vaca.
La ESM adeuda al menos Bs 1,2 millones en salarios y servicios básicos, reconoció el presidente de la empresa estatal, Jesús Lara.
El ejecutivo indicó que negocian un desembolso de Bs 8,9 millones con el Ministerio de Economía y descartó que la empresa esté en quiebra. Sin embargo hasta el momento no se concretó ningún desembolso por lo que los trabajadores decidieron asumir la medida de presión.
Decenas de camiones, buses y vehículos particulares están parados a la altura del kilómetro 675 kilómetro al este de la ciudad de Santa Cruz.
Desde la Terminal Bimodal se ha reportado que se han suspendido las salidas de buses hacia la zona fronteriza y sólo se está cubriendo las frecuencias hacia la región de la Chiquitanía.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
