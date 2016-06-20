Vicepresidente asegura que el aparato productivo está funcionando

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera aseguró y celebró este lunes que el aparato productivo del país esté funcionando y que no haya paralizado actividades a pesar de la convocatoria de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) para acatar el paro de 24 horas.
“Tengo que saludar que los trabajadores de los centros productivos del país no han paralizado, es decir que el corazón, el pulmón, la columna vertebral de Bolivia entera está funcionando, no solamente vemos el transporte público, las actividades financieras en funcionamiento o administrativas, sino fundamentalmente el sector productivo y esto para nosotros es lo decisivo. Fábricas, minas, empresas productivas privadas y estatales siguen en funcionamiento y el día de hoy no han paralizado actividades”, dijo.
En el día del paro de 24 horas y marcha declarado por la COB, el Vicepresidente dijo que si bien hay la marcha, existe bloqueo en la carretera a Cochabamba, a la altura de Parotani y hay “algunas actividades educativas en las ciudades” irregulares la productividad continúa.
“La actividad productiva que es el centro, el corazón, el pulmón, la columna vertebral y las sangre vivificante el cuerpo social está funcionando de manera inalterable y eso es lo que tengo que saludar y celebrar porque ahí se define el destino de un país en la actividad productivo y la actividad productiva está funcionando el día de hoy, lunes”, insistió.
LA PAZ/Fides
