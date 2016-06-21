Uyuni registra 18 grados bajo cero

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) informó que las temperaturas más bajas de lo que va del presente mes se registraron en horas de la madrugada de este martes, teniendo como el punto más frígido la localidad de Uyuni con 18 grados bajo cero.
En cambio “en la ciudad de El Alto se ha tenido una mínima de siete grados bajo cero, en la ciudad de La Paz cero grados centígrados. Son las temperaturas más bajas que se han registrado en el mes de junio”, manifestó Ruth Guzmán, pronosticadora de Senamhi, según un reporte de ATB.
Agregó que la ola de frío continuará en el territorio boliviano hasta el próximo viernes, día en que se sentirá un leve ascenso de temperaturas, principalmente, en el oriente. Sin embargo, se estima la mejora será momentánea.
En ese sentido, “el sábado se estima que en gran parte del territorio nacional, incluyendo el altiplano, tengamos baja nubosidad y las temperaturas volverán descender”, sostuvo.
Los pronósticos del Senamhi estiman que las próximas semanas, las temperaturas seguirán en descenso, siendo Uyuni y la Laguna Colorada, los sitios que más registrarán los efectos de invierno.
“Ya hemos entrado oficialmente al invierno y la temperatura está bajo cero, principalmente en el sector de Uyuni y Laguna Colorada se estima que lleguemos a 20 grados bajo cero”, apuntó.
LA PAZ/ Con datos de ATB
I think this is one of the most significant information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things,
The site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent
: D. Good job, cheers
Good post. I absolutely appreciate this site. Keep writing!
Remarkable! Its in fact amazing post, I have got much clear idea regarding from
this article.
Hi, after reading this amazing post i am too
cheerful to share my know-how here with friends.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the
favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my web
site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems
with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
a few months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you
been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look
of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I
clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
Right now it seems like Expression Engine is the
top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your
blog?
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a
signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Hello to all, the contents existing at this website are actually remarkable
for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Your means of telling everything in this piece of writing
is actually fastidious, every one can simply understand it, Thanks a lot.