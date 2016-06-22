Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 22 de junio de 2016 -- 12:55

COB: Solo nos queda discutir la derogación de las leyes neoliberales

Guido Mitma, secretario Ejecutivo de la COB. (ABI)

Guido Mitma, secretario Ejecutivo de la COB. (ABI)

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma, aseveró que la carta que enviaron al Gobierno para tener una reunión a las 16.00 de este miércoles tiene como punto central el discutir la derogación de decreto supremo 2675, el Estatuto del Funcionario y la Ley de Empresas Públicas.

“Nosotros enviamos una carta al Gobierno para reunirnos y discutir como punto central la derogación de las leyes neoliberales como 2027 (Estatuto del Funcionario) y el decreto 2675 que sigue la misma línea neoliberal”, indicó Mitma.

Reiteró que la última propuesta del Gobierno no indica en ninguna parte la derogación de las normas cuestionadas por los sindicalistas.

“En la carta del Gobierno nos dicen que cambiarán un artículo del decreto del cierre de la Enatex y también nos dicen que derogarán la Ley 2027, pero mientras tanto los compañeros seguirán perderán su trabajo y los que quieran sindicalizarse de las empresas públicas no podrán, porque sigue vigente la ley neoliberal de Banzer”, explicó Mitma.

Después agregó “nosotros luchamos por el empleo y por profundizar el proceso de cambio, y no por mantener las normas y las practicas neoliberales”.

Sobre las declaraciones del viceministro Alfredo Rada, el dirigente sindical indicó “ son los mismos argumentos neoliberales que descalificaban los movimientos de protesta en los gobiernos de Sánchez de Lozada y Banzer. Esa personas son las que perjudican el proceso y quieren mantener la política neoliberal”.

LA PAZ/Fides

10 comments on “COB: Solo nos queda discutir la derogación de las leyes neoliberales

  2. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
    that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog
    posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement
    you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>