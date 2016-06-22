COB: Solo nos queda discutir la derogación de las leyes neoliberales

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma, aseveró que la carta que enviaron al Gobierno para tener una reunión a las 16.00 de este miércoles tiene como punto central el discutir la derogación de decreto supremo 2675, el Estatuto del Funcionario y la Ley de Empresas Públicas.
“Nosotros enviamos una carta al Gobierno para reunirnos y discutir como punto central la derogación de las leyes neoliberales como 2027 (Estatuto del Funcionario) y el decreto 2675 que sigue la misma línea neoliberal”, indicó Mitma.
Reiteró que la última propuesta del Gobierno no indica en ninguna parte la derogación de las normas cuestionadas por los sindicalistas.
“En la carta del Gobierno nos dicen que cambiarán un artículo del decreto del cierre de la Enatex y también nos dicen que derogarán la Ley 2027, pero mientras tanto los compañeros seguirán perderán su trabajo y los que quieran sindicalizarse de las empresas públicas no podrán, porque sigue vigente la ley neoliberal de Banzer”, explicó Mitma.
Después agregó “nosotros luchamos por el empleo y por profundizar el proceso de cambio, y no por mantener las normas y las practicas neoliberales”.
Sobre las declaraciones del viceministro Alfredo Rada, el dirigente sindical indicó “ son los mismos argumentos neoliberales que descalificaban los movimientos de protesta en los gobiernos de Sánchez de Lozada y Banzer. Esa personas son las que perjudican el proceso y quieren mantener la política neoliberal”.
LA PAZ/Fides
Now I am going away to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming again to read additional news.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog
posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement
you access consistently rapidly.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting
for your next post thank you once again.
It’s not my first time to visit this web page, i am browsing this web
site dailly and get pleasant data from here every day.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this website daily, this website is truly good and the viewers are actually sharing fastidious thoughts.
Hi! I’ve been reading your website for some time
now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give
you a shout out from Atascocita Texas! Just wanted to
tell you keep up the great work!
wonderful publish, very informative. I ponder why the
other specialists of this sector don’t realize this. You must continue your writing.
I am sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Hi there, everything is going sound here and ofcourse every one is
sharing information, that’s truly fine, keep up writing.
I love what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve you guys to my blogroll.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply placing the
other person’s weblog link on your page at proper place and other person will also do similar for you.