García Linera: El cierre de Enatex es irreversible

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera aseguró el miércoles por la tarde que el Decreto Supremo 2765, que cierra la Empresa Nacional de Textiles (Enatex), “es irreversible” porque el Gobierno es responsable con los bolivianos y no puede mantener empresas deficitarias, una práctica común de los gobiernos neoliberales.
En una conferencia de prensa dictada en instalaciones de la Vicepresidencia, el segundo del Ejecutivo boliviano dijo que es “irresponsable y neoliberal” mantener una empresa pública quebrada y que le debe al Estado 69 millones de dólares.
“Esto ya es irreversible, este Decreto ya es irreversible por su aplicación legal y además por la responsabilidad con la población boliviana. Nosotros no podemos tener una empresa pública que genere perdida porque le estamos quitando dinero a los niños y enfermos”, sustentó.
García Linera recordó que el Estado se hizo cargo de la empresa América Textil (Ametex) y posteriormente fundó Enatex porque implicaba un tema social, sin embargo, a pesar de los esfuerzos y de las inyecciones económicas, no se pudo superar la quiebra que arrastraba desde su administración privada.
“Nosotros estamos cumpliendo la obligación de un Estado revolucionario, porque no se puede tener empresas públicas deficitarias, porque ese es el retorno de la derecha”, refrendó.
El Vicepresidente boliviano explicó que con el decreto Enatex cambiará de función, como empresa de servicios, para recuperar los 69 millones de dólares invertidos en Enatex.
“Todas las empresas del Estado siempre tienen que generar ganancias para distribuir entre todos los bolivianos. En base a esa filosofía y defender el interés común de los bolivianos el Estado no podía arrastrar más años a una empresa deficitaria”, puntualizó.
Por otra parte, recordó que los extrabajadores de esa empresa recibieron doble indemnización, por el cierre de Ametex y Enatex.
“Se ha indemnizado a los trabajadores el año 2012 y ahora se los ha vuelto a indemnizar, doble indemnización, cumpliendo sus derechos y aportes garantizados en AFP”s. Son 900 trabajadores, casi el 88% ya recogió su indemnización, falta un 12% y 13% que lo van a hacer los próximos días”, complementó.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
great post, very informative. I ponder why the other specialists of this
sector do not understand this. You must continue your
writing. I’m sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Hi there! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does managing a well-established blog such as yours require a massive amount work?
I’m brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my diary daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience
and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new aspiring
bloggers. Thankyou!
Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the
other person’s website link on your page at proper place and other person will also do similar for you.
Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital
to say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your
weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I success you
access constantly fast.
What i don’t understood is in fact how you’re not
really a lot more neatly-preferred than you may be
now. You are very intelligent. You realize thus significantly in the case of this topic, made
me in my opinion consider it from a lot of varied angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady
gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. All the time take care of it up!
Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few
of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show
the same outcome.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been conducting a little research on this.
And he actually ordered me lunch because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending time to discuss this topic here on your web site.
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the internet
for additional information about the issue and
found most people will go along with your views on this site.
First off I would like to say terrific blog! I had a quick question in which I’d
like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
I’ve had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting
my thoughts out there. I do take pleasure in writing however
it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just
trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips?
Many thanks!
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible.
It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a wonderful activity
in this subject!
Very nice article. I certainly appreciate this
website. Keep writing!
This is the perfect web site for anybody who hopes to understand this
topic. You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need
to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic which
has been written about for ages. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
I every time used to study paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user of net so from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.
I was able to find good advice from your articles.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is
required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a
pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100%
sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but
I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Hi, this weekend is pleasant designed for me, for the reason that this occasion i am reading this great educational post here at my house.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that
I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I
hope you write again soon!
Hello to all, it’s truly a fastidious for me to visit
this web site, it contains priceless Information.