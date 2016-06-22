Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 22 de junio de 2016 -- 15:46

Guerrero: Sánchez y Zuleta estarían en Perú

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero. (APG)

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero afirmó este miércoles en conferencia de prensa que los exabogados de Gabriela Zapata; Wálter Zuleta y William Sánchez, se encontrarían en Perú. Ambos son investigados por el presunto delito de trata de personas.

Guerrero basó su afirmación en reportes de la Dirección de Migración del Ministerio de Gobierno y reportes de Inteligencia de la Policía boliviana.

“Por informes de inteligencia  sabemos que los han visto a estos dos abogados en Lima, circular, transitan libremente”, informó Guerrero.

Recordó que los dos juristas tienen una orden de aprehensión que fue emitida por la fiscal Mariana Montero el pasado 17 de mayo.

Proceso a Zapata

Guerrero también anunció que en dos o tres semanas se presentará una acusación formal en contra de Gabriela Zapata.

“Este caso amerita mayor investigación financiera, ver flujos de cuentas bancarias, depósitos, realizar la apertura de caja fuerte y otra documentación que se ha secuestrado en los diferentes domicilios de la señora Zapata”, informó.

Señaló que esperan los resultados de investigación judicial sobre el patrimonio de la exejecutiva de CAMC para formular la imputación que presentará la Fiscalía.

El Fiscal descartó que la posibilidad de que Zapata se acoja a un proceso abreviado, porque el Ministerio Público estaría en condiciones de probar la comisión de delitos.

SUCRE/Fides

