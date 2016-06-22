Guerrero: Sánchez y Zuleta estarían en Perú

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero afirmó este miércoles en conferencia de prensa que los exabogados de Gabriela Zapata; Wálter Zuleta y William Sánchez, se encontrarían en Perú. Ambos son investigados por el presunto delito de trata de personas.
Guerrero basó su afirmación en reportes de la Dirección de Migración del Ministerio de Gobierno y reportes de Inteligencia de la Policía boliviana.
“Por informes de inteligencia sabemos que los han visto a estos dos abogados en Lima, circular, transitan libremente”, informó Guerrero.
Recordó que los dos juristas tienen una orden de aprehensión que fue emitida por la fiscal Mariana Montero el pasado 17 de mayo.
Proceso a Zapata
Guerrero también anunció que en dos o tres semanas se presentará una acusación formal en contra de Gabriela Zapata.
“Este caso amerita mayor investigación financiera, ver flujos de cuentas bancarias, depósitos, realizar la apertura de caja fuerte y otra documentación que se ha secuestrado en los diferentes domicilios de la señora Zapata”, informó.
Señaló que esperan los resultados de investigación judicial sobre el patrimonio de la exejecutiva de CAMC para formular la imputación que presentará la Fiscalía.
El Fiscal descartó que la posibilidad de que Zapata se acoja a un proceso abreviado, porque el Ministerio Público estaría en condiciones de probar la comisión de delitos.
SUCRE/Fides
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the
challenges. It was definitely informative. Your site is very helpful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need
some advice from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure
where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions?
Thanks
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add
to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
with something like this. Please let me know if you
run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
updates.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Thanks for every other excellent post. The place else
may anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect method
of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the look for such information.
Hi friends, its impressive piece of writing concerning
cultureand completely explained, keep it up all the time.
May I simply say what a comfort to find an individual who truly understands what they
are talking about on the web. You actually understand how to
bring an issue to light and make it important. More people should read this and understand this side of the
story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you definitely have the gift.
Fantastic website you have here but I was curious about
if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get feedback from
other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Thank you!
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you know afterward you can write if
not it is complex to write.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by
him as nobody else know such detailed about
my problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Howdy would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m
having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
completely unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I
had to ask!
I don’t even know the way I ended up right here, however
I believed this publish used to be great. I do not recognize who you are however definitely you are going to
a famous blogger in case you aren’t already. Cheers!
Good way of explaining, and nice post to take information regarding my presentation subject, which
i am going to deliver in school.
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new
updates.
What’s up, every time i used to check blog posts here early in the daylight, for the reason that i like to find out more and more.
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and
amusing, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
The problem is something not enough folks are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I found this in my hunt for something regarding this.
Marvelous, what a webpage it is! This website presents valuable information to us, keep it up.
Hurrah! Finally I got a web site from where I know how to
genuinely get valuable data regarding my study and knowledge.
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to
this website before but after checking through some of the
post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes that will make the greatest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was once a entertainment account it.
Glance complicated to far delivered agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we communicate?
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook
group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was a leisure account it.
Glance complicated to far delivered agreeable from you! However, how
could we communicate?
Hello! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the
bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Tx!
Just wanted to tell you keep up the great job!
Pretty component of content. I just stumbled upon your web
site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually loved account your weblog
posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing on your augment or even I success you access consistently fast.
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a collection of volunteers and starting a
new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the
expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites
for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress
content into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Excellent pieces. Keep posting such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hi there, You’ve performed a fantastic job.
I will certainly digg it and in my view suggest to my
friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.
Very energetic post, I enjoyed that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you
download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple
adjustements would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
Appreciate it
Piece of writing writing is also a excitement, if you know after that
you can write if not it is difficult to write.
I like reading an article that will make men and women think.
Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!
I absolutely love your blog.. Great colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create
my own website and would like to know where you got this from or exactly what the
theme is called. Thank you!
At this time it looks like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the
blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I enjoy, lead to I discovered exactly what I was
taking a look for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God
Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!