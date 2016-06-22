Periodistas marchan en Santa Cruz y alistan movilización nacional

Más de medio centenar de periodistas marcharon esta mañana en la ciudad de Santa Cruz en demanda de respeto a la Ley de Imprenta y en solidaridad con los periodista del matutino El Extra, Yolanda Limpias y el jefe de redacción, Elvis Toro, que pretenden ser juzgados en un tribunal ordinario por el juez octavo de Sentencia, Johnny Zenteno. Alistan otra movilización nacional para el viernes.
Los periodistas comenzaron a concentrarse en la Plaza 24 de Septiembre, del centro de la ciudad, desde las 09.30 y la marcha comenzó a las 09.45. Los movilizados llegaron con su protesta hasta palacio de justicia donde realizaron un mitin.
“Un proceso a periodistas por la vía ordinaria deja funesto precedente”, dijo el exejecutivo de la Confederación Nacional de la Prensa, Milton Montero, según un reporte de radio Fides Santa Cruz.
Los periodistas Limpias y Toro fueron denunciados por David Wayne Paiz, un ciudadano norteamericano a quien su esposa, Helga Yánez, había denunciado de haber raptado a su hijo. La periodista publicó la nota aunque sin la contraparte pues el denunciado no estaba en el país lo que se hizo notar en la publicación, que se lo llamó.
Pero la denuncia de la esposa no sólo fue dada a conocer por el periódico El Extra, sino que también fue publicada por El Deber, ATB y otros medios digitales, sin embargo, Wayne Paiz solo inició un proceso contra El Extra por los delitos de calumnias e injurias.
La fiscalía y el juzgado aceptaron este caso sin precedentes haciendo caso omiso a las quejas y pedidos de recusación e incompetencia pues todos los trabajadores de la comunicación deben ser juzgados por medio de la Ley de Imprenta y no por la vía penal.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
