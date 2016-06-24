La Paz: Amplían horario de invierno para primaria

La Dirección Departamental de Educación de La Paz determinó el viernes ampliar en 30 minutos el ingreso a los centros educativos de nivel inicial y primario en la mañana y reducir el mismo tiempo a la salida a partir del 27 de junio, comunicó el director Departamental de Educación, Basilio Pérez.
“Periódicamente no reunimos con los ministerios de Salud, Educación y el Senamhi y después de analizar las temperaturas y el incremento de las enfermedades respiratorias, por lo que determinamos ampliar en el horario en el nivel inicial y primario en media hora en el ingreso en la mañana y reducir media hora en la salida en la tarde”, explico Pérez.
El funcionario detalló que “los establecimientos que ingresan a las 08.30 ahora comenzarán actividades a las 09.00 y su horario de salida se mantiene a las 12.30, mientras que en la tarde el ingreso continuará a las 14.00 y la salida será a las 17.30”.
Agregó que este horario estará vigente hasta el inicio del descanso pedagógico o vacación de invierno que esta y su continuidad dependerá de la evaluación que se realice en la segunda semana de julio.
Aclaró que este horario no será aplicado con el ciclo secundario, porque el informe del Ministerio de Salud dice que ese segmento de población no tiene un índice de bajo de enfermedades respiratorias agudas.
LA PAZ/Fides
I have read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you set to make one of these excellent informative site.
This paragraph is truly a good one it assists new web users, who are wishing for blogging.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just
wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
I know this web site provides quality dependent posts and additional stuff, is there any other web page which gives these kinds of data in quality?
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would
never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you
did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Genuinely when someone doesn’t understand then its up to other users that they will assist, so here it
occurs.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying
to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing
very good success. If you know of any please share.
Many thanks!
Hi there, I found your website by means of Google while looking for a comparable subject, your site got here up, it appears to be like good.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog thru Google, and located that it is
really informative. I am gonna watch out for
brussels. I’ll appreciate in the event you proceed this in future.
Lots of other folks will likely be benefited out
of your writing. Cheers!
hello!,I like your writing very so much! share we keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL?
I require a specialist in this house to unravel my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Having a look forward to see you.
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to
check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m
book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Superb blog and brilliant style and design.
I needed to thank you for this wonderful read!! I
certainly loved every bit of it. I’ve got you book-marked to look at
new things you post…
I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for.
Would you offer guest writers to write content available for you?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a number
of the subjects you write with regards to here.
Again, awesome weblog!
Excellent, what a weblog it is! This weblog presents useful information to us, keep it up.
What i do not realize is in reality how you are not actually much more neatly-preferred than you might be now.
You’re so intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly when it comes
to this subject, made me for my part believe it from numerous varied angles.
Its like men and women aren’t interested unless
it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs great.
All the time take care of it up!
For newest information you have to go to see world-wide-web and on world-wide-web I found
this web page as a best website for most up-to-date
updates.
Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new
initiative in a community in the same niche. Your
blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have
done a outstanding job!
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone
and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a
youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Great post.
If you want to grow your experience simply keep visiting this web page and be updated with
the most recent news update posted here.
You really make it appear so easy along
with your presentation but I in finding this topic
to be actually one thing which I believe I might by no means understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad for me.
I’m having a look ahead in your next put up, I’ll try to get
the hang of it!
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally
I’ve found something which helped me. Appreciate it!
Your method of telling all in this post is
really pleasant, every one be able to simply know it, Thanks a lot.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have bear in mind your stuff previous to and
you’re simply extremely magnificent. I really like what you’ve obtained right here, certainly like what
you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it wise.
I can not wait to read much more from you. That is really
a tremendous site.
Pretty part of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog
and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact
enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to
your augment and even I achievement you get admission to
consistently quickly.
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your blog
on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to
take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, fantastic
site!
Hi, all is going nicely here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s genuinely excellent, keep up writing.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your post seem to be running
off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do
with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon.
Many thanks
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable information to work on.
You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I enjoy, result in I discovered just what I used to be having a look for.
You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye
I do accept as true with all of the concepts you’ve offered in your post.
They are really convincing and can certainly work.
Still, the posts are very brief for starters.
May you please prolong them a little from next time?
Thank you for the post.
We stumbled over here different page and thought I might check things
out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page repeatedly.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page on a regular basis, this web site is in fact nice
and the people are in fact sharing pleasant thoughts.
I always spent my half an hour to read this blog’s posts
daily along with a cup of coffee.