Fecha de publicación: Viernes 24 de junio de 2016 -- 16:40

La Paz: Amplían horario de invierno para primaria

Estudiantes. (Archivo)

Estudiantes. (Archivo)

La Dirección Departamental de Educación de La Paz determinó el viernes ampliar en 30 minutos el ingreso a los centros educativos de nivel inicial y primario en la mañana y reducir el mismo tiempo a la salida a partir del 27 de junio, comunicó el director Departamental de Educación, Basilio Pérez.

“Periódicamente no reunimos con los ministerios de Salud, Educación y el Senamhi y después de analizar las temperaturas y el incremento de las enfermedades respiratorias, por lo que  determinamos ampliar en el horario en el nivel inicial y primario en media hora en el ingreso en la mañana y reducir media hora en la salida en la tarde”, explico Pérez.

El funcionario detalló que “los establecimientos que ingresan a las 08.30 ahora comenzarán actividades a las 09.00 y su horario de salida se mantiene a las 12.30, mientras que en la tarde el ingreso continuará a las 14.00  y la salida será a las 17.30”.

Agregó que este horario estará vigente hasta el inicio del descanso pedagógico o vacación de invierno que esta y su continuidad dependerá de la evaluación que se realice en la segunda semana de julio.

Aclaró que este horario no será aplicado con el ciclo secundario, porque el informe del Ministerio de Salud dice que ese segmento de población no tiene un índice de bajo de enfermedades respiratorias agudas.

LA PAZ/Fides

