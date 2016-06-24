Cofecay suspende bloqueo de caminos

El Consejo de Federaciones Campesinas de los Yungas de La Paz (Cofecay) determinó este viernes suspender el bloqueo de caminos anunciado para el próximo 27 de junio, porque el Ministerio de Obras Públicas inició el movimiento de maquinarias en el municipio de Chulumani, informó a Radio Fides David Huayhua dirigente cocalero.
“Se levanta el bloque ante el cumplimiento del compromiso del ministro de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros, que hizo llegar hasta Chulumani (Sud Yungas) maquinaria que comenzará a trabajar desde el lunes para ampliar el camino hasta Unduavi”, explicó el Secretario Ejecutivo de Cofecay.
Recordó que el pasado jueves se reunieron con el ministro Claros, quien les dijo que el desplazamiento de maquinaria estaba programado, pero ante la emergencia reducirían los plazos.
Huayhua indicó que los restantes cuatro puntos de su pliego de peticiones será atendido a partir del lunes cuando se reúnan con la ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, con quien tratarán los temas de los hospitales y del personal médico requerido para los Yungas.
“Nuestro pliego está resuelto en un 80 por ciento y al reunirnos con la Ministra de Salud llegaremos a solucionar todo lo que pedimos al hermano Evo Morales e en febrero pasado”, dijo Huayhua.
LA PAZ/Fides
