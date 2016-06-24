Fecha de publicación: Viernes 24 de junio de 2016 -- 08:54

Paco: Ley de Imprenta no cumplió su objetivo

Marianela Paco, ministra de Comunicación. (ABI)

La ministra de Comunicación Marianela Paco aseveró, que la Ley de Imprenta, promulgada en 1925, no ha cobrado la eficacia ni ha cumplido con el objeto para la que fue creada.

“Esta Ley no ha cobrado eficacia, si hacemos un balance legal, en términos jurídicos, no ha cumplido el objetivo que tenía, de cuidar estos principios que son y deberían ser inherentes a la persona en todo momento y también en su trabajo y no ha cobrado eficacia porque hay dos sentencias”, puntualizó en un programa de televisión.

A su juicio, es necesario hacer un balance y análisis sobre el tipo de protección que tiene, quienes son objeto de protección y quienes de castigo, porque la norma es “patronal”

“En el segundo artículo si se revisa, se encuentra un candado de que el principal responsable siempre es el trabajador nunca el propietario, nunca el director”, remarcó.

Asumió que la sociedad civil organizada siente que hay una actitud no correcta, que se está incumpliendo por parte de los propios trabajadores de la prensa, medios de comunicación y que los principios “éticos” a los que somete la propia ley “no funcionan”.

La Ley.de Imprenta, es defendida por gremios de la prensa en el país que no están de acuerdo con su modificación.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI

