Paco: Ley de Imprenta no cumplió su objetivo

La ministra de Comunicación Marianela Paco aseveró, que la Ley de Imprenta, promulgada en 1925, no ha cobrado la eficacia ni ha cumplido con el objeto para la que fue creada.
“Esta Ley no ha cobrado eficacia, si hacemos un balance legal, en términos jurídicos, no ha cumplido el objetivo que tenía, de cuidar estos principios que son y deberían ser inherentes a la persona en todo momento y también en su trabajo y no ha cobrado eficacia porque hay dos sentencias”, puntualizó en un programa de televisión.
A su juicio, es necesario hacer un balance y análisis sobre el tipo de protección que tiene, quienes son objeto de protección y quienes de castigo, porque la norma es “patronal”
“En el segundo artículo si se revisa, se encuentra un candado de que el principal responsable siempre es el trabajador nunca el propietario, nunca el director”, remarcó.
Asumió que la sociedad civil organizada siente que hay una actitud no correcta, que se está incumpliendo por parte de los propios trabajadores de la prensa, medios de comunicación y que los principios “éticos” a los que somete la propia ley “no funcionan”.
La Ley.de Imprenta, es defendida por gremios de la prensa en el país que no están de acuerdo con su modificación.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
Please let me know if you’re looking for a
article writer for your weblog. You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love
to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please send me an email if interested. Thanks!
Attractive part of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say that I get
actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for
your augment and even I fulfillment you access persistently
rapidly.
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you
if that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new
updates.
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re using?
I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest website and I would like
to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any solutions?
Great weblog right here! Also your site quite a bit up
fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink in your host?
I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
As the admin of this web site is working, no doubt very quickly it will be well-known, due to its feature contents.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s website link
on your page at suitable place and other person will also do same for you.
You could certainly see your skills within the article you
write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid
to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
It’s remarkable to pay a quick visit this web page and reading the views of all mates regarding this post, while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.
When some one searches for his vital thing, thus he/she wants to be available that in detail,
therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Helpful info. Fortunate me I discovered your site by accident, and
I’m stunned why this coincidence didn’t took
place earlier! I bookmarked it.
Article writing is also a excitement, if you know after
that you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout
on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify
it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a
nice blog like this one nowadays.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your weblog.
You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some articles for your
blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please shoot me an email if interested. Thank you!
I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found
any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as
you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Cheers!
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this website, because i wish for enjoyment, since
this this site conations genuinely nice funny data too.