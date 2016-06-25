Fecha de publicación: Sábado 25 de junio de 2016 -- 11:20

COD de La Paz determina ir al paro de 72 horas

Marcha de los trabajadores de la COB, el pasado lunes. (APG)

El ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Departamental (COD) de La Paz, Hugo Torres, informó a radio Fides que el ampliado que se realizó la tarde del viernes determinó ir al paro movilizado de 72 horas la próxima semana, los días miércoles, jueves y viernes.

“Eso es lo que lo que ha decidido el ampliado departamental, paro de 72 horas, por tanto se va poner a conocimiento de la ampliado nacional el día lunes y esperemos que hayan toma las mismas decisiones el resto de las centrales obrera departamentales para llevar delante de manera estratégica este medida de presión”, dijo el dirigente.

Aseguró que los trabajadores del país agrupados en la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) seguirán con sus medidas de presión hasta que el Gobierno pueda atender sus demandas que han planteado mediante sus dirigentes nacionales. Piden la abrogación del Decreto 2765 de cierre de la textilera Enatex.

“No está descartado el bloqueo de caminos, no está descartado el cierre de vías y otros que implican las formas y los métodos de los trabajadores para hacer escuchar nuestras demandas. Tampoco se descarta el cierre de las carreteras interdepartamentales”, sostuvo el dirigente.

La decisión fue asumida la concluir el paro de 48 horas que fue declarado por la COB y que se desarrolló a medias pues varios sectores no acataron la paralización de actividades es el caso de los mineros.

LA PAZ/Fides

