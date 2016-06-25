En El Alto se descarta incremento de pasajes

El Director de Tráfico y Vialidad de la Alcaldía de El Alto, Fernando Flores, informó en conferencia de prensa que no habrá incremento de pasajes en la urbe alteña en la presentación de las conclusione de las mesas de trabajo realizadas entre el municipio, la Federación Andina de Choferes y la Juntas vecinales de cada distrito.
“Para que la población pueda quedar satisfecha, queremos informar que no habrá nivelación ni incremento de tarifas, sino más al contrario, lo que se plantea es trabajar en la eliminación de tramejes”, dijo Flores.
Explicó que la redacción final de la conclusiones recién fue terminada, pues las mesas de trabajo fueron instaladas el 16 de noviembre y 22 de diciembre de 2015, y reiteró que en ellas la población rechaza cualquier incremento tarifario toda vez que persiste el denominado trameaje.
En ese sentido dio a conocer los resultados de cada una de las mesas de trabajo para y evitar malos entendidos por parte de los chóferes alteños.
Agregó que el libro será entregado al Organismo Operativo de Transito, juntas vecinales, presidentes de zonas y sindicatos para que mediante la dirección de servicios públicos puedan hacer cumplir a los diferentes operadores desde el inicio hasta el final de las líneas.
EL ALTO/Con datos del GAMEA
