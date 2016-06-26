El PP gana la elecciones, pero no consigue mayoría

El gobernante Partido Popular (PP) ganó las elecciones generales de este domingo en España, con más escaños de los obtenidos en diciembre pasado. Sin embargo, el bloque del presidente Mariano Rajo no logró la mayoría absoluta para formar gobierno.
El PP alcanzó los 137 parlamentarios, seguido por los socialistas del PSOE, con 85. Pero aún superando su registro de diciembre, se mantiene lejos de los 176 necesarios.
La coalición izquierdista Unidos Podemos consiguió 45 bancas, y Ciudadanos quedó cuarto con 32.
El Congresos de los Diputados, cámara que se encarga de elegir al presidente del Gobierno en España, está compuesto por 350 diputados y la mayoría absoluta se sitúa en 176 escaños.
Respecto a los partidos nacionalistas, ERC, independentistas catalanes, obtuvieron nueve escaños, seguidos de los nacionalistas de centro de CDC, con ocho, mientras que los nacionalistas vascos (PNV) alcanzaron cinco diputados.
Los resultados obtenidos reflejan un escenario similar al de 2015, con un Congreso en el que hay cuatro fuerzas principales, pero ninguna con mayoría suficiente por lo que serían imprescindibles pactos para gobernar.
Estos datos contradicen a las encuestas que auguraban un triunfo del PP más ajustado y situaban a la coalición Unidos Podemos por delante de los socialistas del PSOE.
Las elecciones de este domingo son la repetición, seis meses después, de las que tuvieron lugar el 20 de diciembre porque los partidos políticos no consiguieron formar gobierno, y hubo que convocar nuevos comicios.
En ese entonces, el PP tuvo 123 escaños, PSOE 90, Podemos 69 y Ciudadanos 40.
MADRID, ESPAÑA/Agencias
Hello there, I found your website by the use of Google whilst searching for
a related topic, your web site came up, it seems to be good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just became aware of your weblog through Google, and found that
it’s really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful in the event you continue this in future.
Lots of other people can be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely feel this amazing site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for the info!
If some one wants to be updated with hottest technologies after that he must be pay a quick
visit this web page and be up to date all the time.
You’re so interesting! I do not suppose I’ve truly read
a single thing like this before. So great to discover another person with some original thoughts on this issue.
Really.. thank you for starting this up. This web site is something that is required on the internet, someone with
a bit of originality!
I do trust all the ideas you have presented to your post. They are very convincing
and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick
for newbies. May you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
What you posted was very reasonable. But, what about this?
suppose you were to write a awesome headline? I mean, I don’t want to
tell you how to run your website, however what if you added a post title that makes people want more?
I mean RadioFides.com | El PP gana la elecciones, pero no consigue mayoría is kinda boring.
You could look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create news titles to grab viewers to click.
You might add a video or a related picture or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve
written. Just my opinion, it could make your website a
little bit more interesting.
Thanks for some other informative blog. The place else may I get that kind of information written in such a perfect method?
I’ve a venture that I am just now running on, and
I’ve been at the glance out for such info.
Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks a lot
First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and
clear your thoughts before writing. I’ve had a tough time
clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there.
I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost just trying
to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
Cheers!
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly
enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer
but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for beginner blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
Excellent pieces. Keep posting such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by it.
Hi there, You have done an excellent job.
I’ll certainly digg it and individually suggest to my friends.
I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist different customers like its aided
me. Good job.
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing,
it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today.
hi!,I like your writing so much! share we be in contact extra
about your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to solve my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Having a look ahead to look you.
Very energetic article, I loved that bit. Will there
be a part 2?
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and
I am impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last part :
) I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Hey there! I’ve been reading your site for a long time now
and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas
Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!
What’s up colleagues, nice article and good urging commented here, I am really enjoying by these.
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to check
it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be
tweeting this to my followers! Great blog and superb design.