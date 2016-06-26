Evo mediante Twitter pide mostrar “vocación de paz” a Chile

El presidente Evo Morales instó el domingo al Gobierno de Chile a completar el desminado de la frontera en común con Bolivia, para presentar y difundir su libro denominado “Vocación de Paz”.
“Para presentar libro de vocación de paz, #Chile tiene que desminar frontera con #Bolivia y cambiar inversión militar por inversión social”, escribió el Jefe de Estado en su cuenta Twitter: @evoespueblo.
Según medios de prensa, el gobierno del país transandino tiene listo ese libro para distribuirlo a los mandatarios que participen de la Cumbre de la Alianza del Pacífico en Puerto Varas, desde el próximo viernes.
El volumen de 250 páginas resume la política exterior chilena y recuerda al famoso “Libro del Mar” que Bolivia reparte hace tiempo.
Chile sembró minas antipersona y antitanques en la frontera con Argentina, Perú y Bolivia durante la dictadura del general Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).
Bolivia y Chile comparten una frontera de 975 kilómetros lineales. Carecen de relaciones desde 1978 y están en litigio desde 2013 en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) a causa de un centenario diferendo marítimo.
En 1997, la Convención sobre la Prohibición del Empleo, Almacenamiento, Producción y Transferencia de Minas Antipersona y sobre su destrucción, conocida como Tratado de Ottawa, fue suscrito en diciembre de 1997 por 122 Estados y entró en vigor en marzo de 1999.
Ese tratado, suscrito por 162 países, obligaba a los Estados firmantes a destruir sus arsenales en un plazo de cuatro años desde la entrada en vigor del acuerdo.
En noviembre de 2015, el ministro de Defensa Reymi Ferreira, lamento que el Tratado de Ottawa “no haya sido cumplido por Chile, pese a las insistentes notas que ha enviado la Cancillería, y del propio mecanismo de control de minas internacional”, protestó Ferreira.
Según la autoridad, Chile habría desminado sólo “una cuarta parte de lo que se tenía que hacer (..), pero el compromiso hasta el 2012 era (desactivar) la totalidad (de las minas antipersonales), no era una parte”.
Chile entregó un informe en 2014 a las Naciones Unidas en el que reconoce que un total de 64.402 minas todavía estaban sembradas en la frontera, una cuarta parte del total.
LA PAZ/ Tomado de Twitter y ABI
