Decomisan carne de llama con sarcocistosis

En un operativo que realizaron los funcionarios de la Intendencia Municipal de El Alto el lunes, se decomisó 100 kilos de carne de llama con sarcocistosis y que se constituye en una amenaza a la salud de la población.
Los funcionarios municipales detectaron a un vendedor que recorría la zona 12 de Octubre comercializando la carne de llama.
“Aproximadamente hemos decomisado 100 kilos de carne de llama que tiene sarcocistosis, que es una enfermedad que tiene tratamientos preventivos, no es zoonotica pero es un parasito que debían haberlo tratado. Es evidente que la carne lo traen de mataderos clandestinos”, informó el técnico de Inocuidad Alimentaria, Josimar Aliaga.
Explicó que la sarcocistosis es una coccidiosis que afecta a los animales y rara vez al hombre, quien puede ser huésped intermedio o definitivo del parásito, produciéndose una sarcocistosis muscular o intestinal respectivamente. La enfermedad en el hombre es poco frecuente y generalmente de poca gravedad.
La enfermedad no sería zoonotica, es decir, si una persona consume la carne, el parásito no se desarrollaría al interior de la persona que consumió carne con parásitos, pero que sí puede causar ciertas consecuencias a largo plazo.
EL ALTO/Con información del GAMLP
