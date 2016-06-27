Fecha de publicación: Lunes 27 de junio de 2016 -- 18:57

Denuncia violación en la vigilia de discapacitados

Campamento de las personas con discapacidad. (APG)

Campamento de las personas con discapacidad. (APG)

Los dirigentes de la caravana de las personas con discapacidad fueron denunciados el lunes por  una supuesta violación, por una persona que se identificó como Willy Gongora, encargado de seguridad de la vigilia de la calle Junín.

“La persona fue violada en una de las carpas de la vigilia por personas de la caravana y no quiere dar su testimonio, porque los dirigentes tienen amenazados a la persona y a la familia”, sostuvo el denunciante.

Sostuvo que hizo la declaración una vez que la víctima cumplió todos los pasos legales, denuncia a la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV), exámen del médico forense y denuncia a la Fiscalía, recién hicieron público.

Desde la pasada semana la persona que se identifica como Willy buscó a los medios de comunicación para realizar su denuncia, pero solo los medios estatales publicaron su denuncia.

En radio Patria Nueva sostuvo: “Ella (la victima) tiene unos 30 años de edad, dice que ha sido en la tarde, aprovechando también la ausencia de las personas, porque justamente ese día habíamos salido a una marcha, más o menos fue el 7 de junio si no me equivoco”.

“Fue expulsado”

El dirigente de los movilizados, Simón Velasco indicó que Willy fue expulsado del campamento por su conducta “enredada y confusa en los últimos días”.

“Willy fue expulsado de la vigilia hace dos días, porque las pasada semana desapareció por más de tres días sin decirnos donde fue”, sobre sus denuncias el dirigente dijo que “los ministros el Gobierno están buscando desprestigiar la caravana y este es uno de sus ataques contra los dirigentes”.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
