Fecha de publicación: Lunes 27 de junio de 2016 -- 12:35

La Magistratura hará cruce de información por títulos falsos

La presidenta de la Comisión Disciplinaria del Concejo de Magistratura, Cristina Mamani. (Internet)

La presidenta de la Comisión Disciplinaria del Concejo de Magistratura, Cristina Mamani. (Internet)

El Concejo de la Magistratura determinó iniciar un trabajo de cruce de información con las universidades y el Ministerio de Justicia de los títulos de sus profesionales abogados con el fin de identificar o desechar la existencia de más casos como el de Ariel Marañón, exjefe de la Unidad de Transparencia del Consejo de la Magistratura de La Paz, quien tenía un título falso.

“El Concejo de la Magistratura ha determinado que hagamos un cruce de información desde vocales hasta el último funcionario, personal de apoyo que alcanza a los vocales, jueces y secretario y actuarios que son abogados, porque para oficiales y auxiliares son estudiantes de tercer año hacia arriba y no habría problema, pero para aquellos que son profesionales abogados si se ha pedido que se haga ese cruce de información”, declaró a algunos medios locales la presidenta de la comisión disciplinaria del Concejo de Magistratura, Cristina Mamani.

El cruce de información tendría que realizarse con datos de las universidades y del Ministerio de Justicia para el personal administrativo de la Magistratura a nivel nacional. “Eso es lo que se ha sugerido y se ha aprobado este tema, para tener ese cruce de información y evitar la presentación de falsos títulos”, sostuvo.

La inquietud surge luego de conocerse de la destitución y aprehensión del exjefe de la Unidad de Transparencia de Concejo Magistratura de La Paz, Ariel Marañón, por haber presentado un título de abogado falso para acceder al cargo.

Sobre este caso Mamani reconoció que “el filtro de verificación de documentos ha sido burlado”. En su criterio, lo que se tiene que investigar es cómo el exfuncionario que está detenido preventivamente en San Pedro obtuvo el título.

“En el caso presente él ha presentado título original, entonces yo creo que amerita una investigación de dónde viene el título, quien le ha entregado, como él logra contar con ese título y poder ejercer esas funciones”, manifestó.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
