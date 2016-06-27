Fecha de publicación: Lunes 27 de junio de 2016 -- 11:08

Marcha de la diversidad sexual el 2 de julio

Imagen del desfile de la diversidad. (Archivo)

Imagen del desfile de la diversidad. (Archivo)

El presidente del Colectivo de TLGB (Trans, Lesbianas, Gays y Bisexuales) de Bolivia, David Aruquipa, anunció el lunes una marcha para el próximo 2 de julio, en la ciudad de La Paz, en el marco del Día Internacional de Reivindicación de los derechos humanos de las diversidades sexuales y genéricas, que se celebra cada 28 de junio.

“Debemos visibilizarnos y salir del closet, si no nos visibilizamos públicamente va haber siempre fuerzas opresivas y ahí es donde se genera mayores intolerancias y actos de discriminación”, dijo

Al margen de la marcha, dijo que mañana (martes) se desarrollarán actividades de visibilidad pública, entre conferencias de prensa, seminarios en la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés sobre temas de diversidad sexual, feminismo.

Aruquipa, destacó que la Alcaldía de La Paz es la única institución del país  que cuenta con un Consejo Ciudadano de las Diversidades Sexuales y de Género, que apoya las políticas públicas en beneficio de ese sector.

“Esperamos que los demás departamentos también cuenten con este consejo al igual que el municipio de La Paz”, remarcó.

Con relación al mensaje del papa Francisco quien dijo “tenemos que pedir perdón a los homosexuales por excluirlos por discriminarlos”, consideró que debería ser reflejado en el país.

Recordó que en Bolivia la primera marcha del colectivo TGLTB se realizó en Santa Cruz en 2000 con unas 20 personas, que sufrieron agresión y discriminación por parte de la población, mientras que en 2004 hicieron explotar una bomba molotov en uno de los carros.

“Pero es a través de la Asamblea Constituyente en donde se abrió una posibilidad de poder dialogar entre diversos”, sostuvo.

El 21 de mayo el Gobierno promulgó la Ley de Identidad de Género a favor de las personas transexuales, pero la Iglesia Católica y la evangélica manifestaron su objeción a la norma, mientras que las autoridades pidieron tolerancia y entendimiento.

LA PAZ/ con información de BTV

