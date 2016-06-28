Fecha de publicación: Martes 28 de junio de 2016 -- 10:39

Aguilar: La puerta del diálogo está abierta

Roberto Aguilar, ministro de Educación. (ABI)

Roberto Aguilar, ministro de Educación. (ABI)

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, afirmó que el gobierno “mantiene la puerta abierta para el diálogo con la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB)” en el momento  que determinen sus dirigentes y tratar de frenar el paro nacional de 72 horas determinado por el ente sindical.

“El diálogo sobre Enatex esta con la puerta abierta por nuestra parte, pero hasta el momento no hay una hora determinada, esperamos la convocatoria de los dirigentes para restablecer la negociación y llegar a una solución”, indicó el Ministro de Educación.

Reiteró que el equipo negociador de mantiene con los ministros de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana y de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso.

Aguilar reiteró que al interior de la central sindical también hay contradicciones y eso se noto en las reuniones que mantuvieron en las últimas semanas y no quiere que esas tensiones internas se hagan públicas.

“Hay dinámicas internas que nos parecen muy complejas, hay dirigentes que no quieren hablar lo que nos habían comentado antes en la reunión, porque si ellos dicen algo lo que va a suceder es que el otro lo va acusar de traidor y así se va ir generando una situación de tensionamiento”, manifestó.

La COB determinó en su ampliado del lunes pasado que la próxima negociación con el Gobierno solo será con el presidente Evo Morales o el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera, pues los ministros no aportaron en las negociaciones.

LA PAZ/ Fides

