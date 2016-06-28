Canciller de Chile: Pide a Evo que “se preocupe de su país”

El canciller de Chile Heraldo Muñoz respondió este martes en entrevista con un medio de su país a las críticas del presidente boliviano Evo Morales, afirmando que “no nos importa lo que diga” el mandatario” y lo llamó a “que se preocupe de su país, que tiene muchos problemas internos”.
“No nos preocupa lo que diga Evo Morales, estamos acostumbrados, que se preocupe de su país, tiene muchos problemas internos y por eso seguramente está hablando de Chile”, indicó Muñoz.
El Canciller chileno respondió de esa forma a las declaraciones de Evo Morales quien en declaraciones el pasado domingo pidió el desminado de la frontera entre los dos países antes que el gobierno transandino hable de su “Vocación de Paz”.
“Ellos (en Bolivia) están muy golpeados por la demanda de Chile; lo que digan nos pasa por el lado”, afirmó el ministro chileno.
Muñoz subrayó además que el libro “Vocación de Paz” que se entregará a presidentes en la Cumbre Alianza del Pacífico en Puerto Varas, que acogerá las delegaciones de 49 países observadores “no es una respuesta” al Gobierno de La Paz.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias
