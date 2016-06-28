Fecha de publicación: Martes 28 de junio de 2016 -- 12:36

Canciller de Chile: Pide a Evo que “se preocupe de su país”

Heraldo Muñoz, canciller de Chile. (TC)

Heraldo Muñoz, canciller de Chile. (TC)

El canciller  de Chile Heraldo Muñoz respondió este martes en entrevista con un medio de su país a las críticas del presidente boliviano Evo Morales, afirmando que “no nos importa lo que diga” el mandatario” y lo llamó a “que se preocupe de su país, que tiene muchos problemas internos”.

“No nos preocupa lo que diga Evo Morales, estamos acostumbrados, que se preocupe de su país, tiene muchos problemas internos y por eso seguramente está hablando de Chile”, indicó Muñoz.

El Canciller chileno respondió de esa forma a las declaraciones de Evo Morales quien en declaraciones el pasado domingo pidió el desminado de la frontera entre los dos países antes que el gobierno transandino hable de su “Vocación de Paz”.

“Ellos (en Bolivia) están muy golpeados por la demanda de Chile; lo que digan nos pasa por el lado”, afirmó el ministro chileno.

Muñoz subrayó además que el libro “Vocación de Paz” que se entregará a presidentes en la Cumbre Alianza del Pacífico en Puerto Varas, que acogerá las delegaciones de 49 países observadores “no es una respuesta” al Gobierno de La Paz.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias

20 comments on “Canciller de Chile: Pide a Evo que “se preocupe de su país”

  2. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your
    blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around
    your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!

    Responder

  3. I do accept as true with all the concepts
    you have introduced for your post. They are very convincing and
    can certainly work. Still, the posts are very quick for beginners.
    May just you please extend them a bit from subsequent time?
    Thanks for the post.

    Responder

  8. Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I
    came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information.
    I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Wonderful blog and terrific design and style.

    Responder

  9. Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your page.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely digg it
    and in my opinion recommend to my friends. I’m confident
    they will be benefited from this website.

    Responder

  11. I think that is one of the such a lot important information for me.

    And i’m satisfied reading your article. However wanna remark on some basic things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is in point of fact excellent : D.
    Good task, cheers

    Responder

  16. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely helpful info particularly the closing part
    :) I deal with such information much. I used to be seeking
    this particular info for a very lengthy time. Thanks and
    good luck.

    Responder

  20. Hiya very nice site!! Man .. Beautiful ..
    Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
    I am glad to find a lot of helpful information here within the publish, we’d like work out more strategies on this regard, thanks
    for sharing. . . . . .

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>