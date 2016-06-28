Invitan a visitar Bolivia a Vladimir Putin

El presidente Evo Morales anunció el martes que invitó a su par de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, a visitar Bolivia el próximo año y participar del IV Foro de Países Exportadores de Gas (FPEG), que se prevé se realizará en la ciudad de Santa Cruz.
En entrevista con radio Atipiri de la ciudad de El Alto, Morales recordó que la invitación al mandatario ruso fue entregada por el ministro de Hidrocarburos y Energía, Luis Alberto Sánchez, luego de una reunión de alto nivel con autoridades de ese país en San Petersburgo el 18 de junio.
“El compañero (Luis) Alberto Sánchez ha oficializado con una carta que este último ha prometido que el próximo año Putin estaría en Bolivia”, informó.
Más tarde en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo escribió “#Bolivia organiza la IV Cumbre de Países Exportadores de Gas. Invitamos al Presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, a visitar Bolivia en 2017″.
A la fecha, Bolivia y Rusia llevan adelante importantes acuerdos bilaterales en el sector energético.
Durante la III Cumbre de Países Exportadores de Gas en la ciudad de Teherán, Irán, el Mandatario presentó formalmente la candidatura de Bolivia para ser sede del próximo foro de exportadores de gas, que fue aceptada por el presidente de ese país, Hasán Rouhaní, tras el apoyo unánime de los Jefes de Estado presentes en esa cumbre.
El FPEG es una organización de los principales países productores de gas, establecida en Teherán en 2001.
Sus principales objetivos son: fomentar el concepto de mutualidad de intereses por medio del diálogo entre productores, intermediarios y consumidores y entre los gobiernos sobre industrias relativas a la energía; proporcionar una plataforma para estudiar e intercambiar ideas; y promover un mercado de energía estable y transparente.
LA PAZ/Con información de ABI
