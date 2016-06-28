Los discapacitados iniciarán huelga de hambre el miércoles

Las personas con discapacidad determinaron iniciar la extrema medida de la huelga de hambre desde el día miércoles, día en que también la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) iniciará su paro de 72 horas. El piquete de huelga de hambre se instalará en las oficinas de la Asamblea Permanente de Derechos Humanos de Bolivia.
“Nosotros vamos a iniciar como caravana la huelga de hambre a partir de mañana (miércoles), entrarán ocho compañeros, esto ha sido a raíz de que ha habido ayer por la mañana una asamblea y se ha decidido que es hora de que entremos en la extrema medida”, declaró a radio Fides el dirigente nacional del sector Alex Vásquez.
El dirigente también informó que participarán de las movilizaciones convocadas por la COB aunque no explicó si su pedido de un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos estará contemplado dentro del pliego de los trabajadores.
“El profesor Wilfredo Siñani ha pedido que la COB que asuma el hecho de que las personas con discapacidad necesitan una renta mensual y esto sea añadido al pliego nacional de la COB”, indicó.
LA PAZ/Fides
