Fecha de publicación: Martes 28 de junio de 2016 -- 17:15

UNODC: Bolivia tiene una de las tasas más altas de mujeres presas

Ingreso al penal de mujeres de Obrajes. (APG)

El representante en Bolivia de la Oficina de las Naciones Unidas contra la Droga y el Delito (UNODC por su sigla en inglés), Antonino De Leo, sostuvo que Bolivia tiene una de las tasas más altas de mujeres privadas de libertad por todos los delitos en América Latina.

Las mujeres privadas de libertad en Bolivia son 14.169 según datos proporcionados en abril pasado por la Dirección General de Régimen Penitenciario (DGRP).

“En 2016, de manera comparativa con 2015, se ha registrado una disminución en la cantidad de mujeres privadas de libertad en un 0,5%. Sin embargo, no debemos olvidar que en Bolivia aún se está penalizando de manera excesiva a las mujeres en relación a las tendencias mundiales y regionales. A nivel mundial, la tasa promedio de mujeres privadas de libertad es del cinco por ciento. En América Latina y El Caribe, esta tasa es más alta pues asciende al 6 por ciento”, precisó.

La DGRP informó recientemente que en el país existen 448 mujeres privadas de libertad por delitos relacionados con la Ley 1008, lo cual representa un 38,72 por ciento del total de las privadas de libertad. Este tipo de delitos constituye el tercer motivo de privación de libertad en el país. Los delitos predominantes son robo/robo agravado y violación.

Desde 2015, la UNODC realiza un acompañamiento y asistencia técnica al proceso de reforma penitenciaria iniciado por el Ministerio de Gobierno a través de la Dirección General de Régimen Penitenciario.

Esta asistencia se realiza a partir de estándares internacionales, buenas prácticas, lecciones aprendidas y experiencias de la UNODC en el tratamiento a las personas privadas de libertad a nivel regional y global, con un enfoque que prioriza a las poblaciones más vulnerables, como las mujeres, adolescentes y jóvenes en conflicto con la ley, población LGBTI (lesbianas, gays, bisexuales, travestis e intersexuales), entre otros.

La asistencia técnica de la UNODC al proceso de reforma penitenciaria se articula en torno a los tres ejes desarrollados en su Estrategia para abordar la crisis penitenciaria a nivel global (2015-2017): a) Reducir el uso del encarcelamiento, b) Mejorar las condiciones de reclusión y c) Apoyar programas de reintegración social para las personas privadas de libertad tras su liberación.

LA PAZ/Con información de la ONUDC

