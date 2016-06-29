Colisión múltiple en la carretera a Cochabamba

El director nacional de Tránsito, coronel Julio Cruz, informó el miércoles que se reportó una múltiple colisión en la carretera Oruro-Cochabamba con el saldo de varios heridos y dijo que se presume que la causa pudo ser la intensa niebla en esa región.
“Por efecto de la neblina y el estado de la carretera se registró una múltiple colisión protagonizada por un ómnibus que impactó con un camión y afectó a otros quince vehículos”, explicó a los periodistas.
Según el informe preliminar, se reportaron una persona fallecida personas con heridas leves y poli contusos que fueron auxiliados en varios centros médicos.
El jefe policial informó que la División Accidentes de Tránsito investiga las causas del hecho, aunque hipotéticamente fue por la niebla y la carretera congelada.
Recomendó a los conductores del transporte interdepartamental e internacional que deben reducir la velocidad en las carreteras con esas características, mucho más cuando hay un temporal.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
