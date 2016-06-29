Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 29 de junio de 2016 -- 17:08

Colisión múltiple en la carretera a Cochabamba

Uno de los vehículos comprometidos en la coalición. (Fides)

Uno de los vehículos comprometidos en la coalición. (Fides)

El director nacional de Tránsito, coronel Julio Cruz, informó el miércoles que se reportó una múltiple colisión en la carretera Oruro-Cochabamba con el saldo de varios heridos y dijo que se presume que la causa pudo ser la intensa niebla en esa región.

“Por efecto de la neblina y el estado de la carretera se registró una múltiple colisión protagonizada por un ómnibus que impactó con un camión y afectó a otros quince vehículos”, explicó a los periodistas.

Según el informe preliminar, se reportaron una persona fallecida personas con heridas leves y poli contusos que fueron auxiliados en varios centros médicos.

El jefe policial informó que la División Accidentes de Tránsito investiga las causas del hecho, aunque hipotéticamente fue por la niebla y la carretera congelada.

Recomendó a los conductores del transporte interdepartamental e internacional que deben reducir la velocidad en las carreteras con esas características, mucho más cuando hay un temporal.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI

