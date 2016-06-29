Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 29 de junio de 2016 -- 10:39

Enfrentamientos Policía y Fabriles en Quillacollo

Bloqueadores en Quillacollo. (Archivo)

Bloqueadores en Quillacollo. (Archivo)

El paro de 72 horas en Cochabamba comenzó con enfrentamientos entre los policía y fabriles, estos últimos que querían cerrar la vía entre cercado y la el municipio de Quillacollo a la altura del kilómetro 10.

Los enfrentamientos – según reporte de Radio Fides Cochabamba – comenzaron a las 08.15 cuando efectivos antimotines de la Policía intentaron despejar la vía utilizando agentes químicos y balines de goma.

Hasta las 10.15 por lo menos hubo tres intentos de la Policía para despejar la vía, pero fracasaron ante la resistencia de los movilizados los cuales les respondían con piedras y con todo tipo de objetos.

También se contabilizó por lo menos 20 movilizados con heridas de diferente magnitud que fueron llevados a centros de atención cercanos.

Radio Fides Cochabamba constató que por lo menos ocho personas de los movilizados fueron detenidas por la Policía y subidas a vehículos y trasladadas a un puesto policial que aún no fue determinado.

La Policía denunció que los movilizados están utilizando hondas para lanzar piedras, lo que habría causado por lo menos cinco efectivos lesionados.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

 

