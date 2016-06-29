Enfrentamientos Policía y Fabriles en Quillacollo

El paro de 72 horas en Cochabamba comenzó con enfrentamientos entre los policía y fabriles, estos últimos que querían cerrar la vía entre cercado y la el municipio de Quillacollo a la altura del kilómetro 10.
Los enfrentamientos – según reporte de Radio Fides Cochabamba – comenzaron a las 08.15 cuando efectivos antimotines de la Policía intentaron despejar la vía utilizando agentes químicos y balines de goma.
Hasta las 10.15 por lo menos hubo tres intentos de la Policía para despejar la vía, pero fracasaron ante la resistencia de los movilizados los cuales les respondían con piedras y con todo tipo de objetos.
También se contabilizó por lo menos 20 movilizados con heridas de diferente magnitud que fueron llevados a centros de atención cercanos.
Radio Fides Cochabamba constató que por lo menos ocho personas de los movilizados fueron detenidas por la Policía y subidas a vehículos y trasladadas a un puesto policial que aún no fue determinado.
La Policía denunció que los movilizados están utilizando hondas para lanzar piedras, lo que habría causado por lo menos cinco efectivos lesionados.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
Great info. Lucky me I recently found your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme
in our community. Your site offered us with useful info to
work on. You’ve done an impressive task and our entire community
will probably be thankful to you.
Hi there, I discovered your website by way of Google whilst searching for a similar topic, your
website got here up, it appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just changed into alert to your blog thru Google,
and located that it’s really informative.
I am going to be careful for brussels. I will appreciate in the event you
continue this in future. Many other people will
be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other person’s website link on your
page at proper place and other person will also do same in support of you.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to
enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your
ideas!!
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the great effort.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog
web site? The account aided me a applicable deal.
I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered bright
clear idea
I will right away take hold of your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize so that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
Amazing! Its in fact amazing article, I have got much clear idea concerning from this article.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you
wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with
a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of
your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for.
can you offer guest writers to write content
available for you? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on many of the
subjects you write concerning here. Again,
awesome web log!
There’s certainly a lot to find out about this issue.
I love all the points you made.
Quality articles is the secret to be a focus for the visitors to go to see the website, that’s what this site
is providing.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going
to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hi! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does building a well-established website like yours
take a massive amount work? I’m brand new to running a blog however I do write in my diary everyday.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience
and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips
for brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this
website; this blog includes awesome and in fact excellent material
in favor of visitors.
I always used to read piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of web so from now I
am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to
web.
My family members always say that I am killing my time here at net, however I know I am
getting know-how everyday by reading such good articles or reviews.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve consider your stuff previous to and you’re simply extremely fantastic.
I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are
stating and the way in which through which you assert it.
You’re making it entertaining and you still take care of
to keep it wise. I can not wait to read far more from you.
That is really a terrific site.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Looking at
this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept
preaching about this. I am going to send this post to him.
Pretty sure he’ll have a good read. I appreciate you for sharing!
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post.
Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here
frequently. I’m quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website on a regular
basis, this web site is in fact pleasant and the viewers are actually sharing fastidious thoughts.
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Appreciate it!
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too fantastic.
I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re stating
and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a
terrific web site.
You can definitely see your expertise within the work you
write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid
to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your
weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will
be tweeting this to my followers! Excellent blog and outstanding design.
hello!,I really like your writing so much! proportion we be in contact extra approximately your post on AOL?
I need a specialist on this space to resolve my problem.
May be that’s you! Taking a look ahead to see you.
Awesome issues here. I am very glad to see your article.
Thank you a lot and I am looking ahead to contact you. Will
you kindly drop me a mail?
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a
thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it
with someone!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your
useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
This paragraph will help the internet users for setting up new website or even a blog from start to end.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering
issues with your website. It looks like some of the text within your content
are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me
know if this is happening to them too? This could be a problem with
my browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Many thanks
Useful information. Fortunate me I discovered your web site accidentally, and
I’m stunned why this coincidence didn’t came about
earlier! I bookmarked it.
I pay a quick visit every day a few web sites and
blogs to read articles or reviews, except this web site provides feature based writing.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks!
I’m more than happy to find this website. I
want to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!!
I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and
I have you bookmarked to see new things on your web site.
I all the time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as
I am a user of web therefore from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
It’s truly very complicated in this active life to listen news on TV, so I simply use internet for that purpose, and get the hottest information.
Ahaa, its good conversation about this piece of writing here at this website, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
Remarkable things here. I am very satisfied to see your post.
Thank you a lot and I’m taking a look forward to contact you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Wonderful items from you, man. I have have in mind your
stuff previous to and you’re just extremely
great. I actually like what you’ve received here, really like what you’re saying and the best way by which you assert it.
You are making it enjoyable and you still care for to stay it wise.
I can’t wait to read much more from you. That is really a terrific web
site.
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced
me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me.
Thank you, very great article.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield
this hike.
I seriously love your blog.. Great colors & theme. Did you develop this
website yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own personal website and would like
to know where you got this from or exactly what the
theme is named. Many thanks!
Hello to every body, it’s my first visit of this web
site; this weblog consists of remarkable and really excellent information in favor of readers.
Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog
jump out. Please let me know where you got your design.
Bless you
It’s an remarkable paragraph for all the internet people; they will obtain benefit from it I am sure.
These are in fact enormous ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some good points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
excellent put up, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not understand this.
You must continue your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base
already!
Pingback: Google
Hello, constantly i used to check web site posts here early in the morning,
for the reason that i enjoy to learn more and more.