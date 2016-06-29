Evo descarta que conflicto con la COB afecte el pago del segundo aguinaldo

El presidente Evo Morales aseguró este miércoles que en el país “no hay paro” de actividades a pesar de la instrucción de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) de paralizar actividades por 72 horas, por tanto –dijo- el conflicto tampoco afectara el pago del doble aguinaldo de este año.
“Tengo información que no hay paro, acabo de preguntar al Ministro de Trabajo ¿cuántas empresas públicas y privadas pararon?, cero”, dijo la autoridad en entrevista con radio Santa Cruz y transmitida por la estatal Patria Nueva.
Morales también aclaró que al no haber paralización de actividades tampoco se vería afectado el segundo aguinaldo. “Cómo nuestros compañeros pueden afectar, cómo pueden perjudicar ahora que no hay paro”, indicó.
El ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, ayer manifestó su temor de que en caso de que el paro sea contundente entonces se pondría en riego el pago del segundo aguinaldo.
El Presidente felicitó a los trabajadores por no paralizar el aparato productivo, aunque reconoció que existen algunos intentos de bloqueo en Cochabamba que están siendo desbloqueados por la Policía. Además informó que en la única región donde los maestros están acatando el paro es en Potosí pero lo están haciendo “con control obligado”.
“Hay un compromiso entre los trabajadores de base, no es con Evo, es un compromiso con su pueblo, especialmente el sector productivo de generar utilidades y que las empresas sean rentables”, indicó.
Lamentó que algunos dirigentes de la COB “no están teniendo una buena lectura, social, sindical, económica y política”, de hecho, dijo que “a los dirigentes los están arruinando los nuevos asesores de la Central Obrera Boliviana”.
LA PAZ/Fides
