Gobierno: La situación en toda Bolivia es normal

El Gobierno afirmó el miércoles que, en la primera jornada de paro de 72 horas de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), las actividades en el país se desarrollan con “normalidad”, con algunas excepciones en determinadas regiones donde se registraron bloqueo de vías y marchas.
El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, en conferencia de prensa, en la que estuvo acompañado de sus colegas de Educación, Roberto Aguilar y de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trabajo, dijo:”Tenemos en el país una situación de normalidad”.
“El paro se ha restringido a unas cuantas movilizaciones, la policía garantizará derecho a viajar”, complemento Romero.
El funcionario sostuvo que pese a la movilización el Gobierno mantiene la invitación al diálogo a los dirigentes de la COB, para llegar a una solución sobre las demandas de los movilizados.
“Las puertas del diálogo están abiertas; la COB abandonó la mesa del diálogo”.
Los trabajadores de la COB decidieron paralizar las actividades entre hoy y el viernes, en demanda de la anulación del decreto que cierra la empresa estatal Enatex y el respeto a la estabilidad laboral.
Por su parte el Ministro de Trabajo, en la misma rueda de prensa, argumentó: “Todo el aparato productivo funciona con normalidad en 99.99% en todo el país, los trabajadores de todo el país han decidido trabajar y apostar por el país”.
Mientras que el ministro Roberto Aguilar, junto a sus colegas, indicó que la única ciudad con movilizaciones es Potosí, donde 18 unidades educativas suspendieron clases.
“La única ciudad con movilizaciones es Potosí, donde 18 unidades educativas han suspendido clases”, detalló Aguilar.
También Romero indicó que en los bloqueos que se realizan en el carretera Cochabamba – Quillacollo tiene un saldo preliminar de cuatro policías heridos.
LA PAZ/
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for audiobooks started
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more
of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
I like the helpful information you provide in your
articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again right here regularly.
I’m somewhat sure I’ll be informed a lot of new stuff proper right here!
Good luck for the following!
It’s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I’m glad
that you shared this useful information with us. Please
stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi mates, good paragraph and good urging commented at this
place, I am really enjoying by these.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and
would like to find out where u got this from.
cheers
Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to take latest updates,
therefore where can i do it please help.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital
to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement
you access consistently quickly.
I used to be able to find good information from your blog articles.
Awesome issues here. I am very satisfied to look your post.
Thank you so much and I am taking a look forward to contact you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
This article is genuinely a pleasant one it helps new web viewers, who are
wishing in favor of blogging.
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post. I wanted to write a little comment
to support you.
Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites?
I have a blog based upon on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some
stories/information. I know my readers would value your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel
free to shoot me an e mail.
Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your theme.
Cheers
May I just say what a comfort to discover
someone that actually understands what they’re talking about online.
You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More and more people must look at this and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you aren’t more popular because you most certainly have the gift.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button!
I’d most certainly donate to this excellent blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to
brand new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site daily, this site is genuinely pleasant
and the viewers are really sharing nice thoughts.