Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 29 de junio de 2016 -- 11:44

Gobierno: La situación en toda Bolivia es normal

Los ministros de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso; de Educación, Roberto Aguilar y de Gobierno, Carlos Romero. (APG)

Los ministros de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso; de Educación, Roberto Aguilar y de Gobierno, Carlos Romero. (APG)

El Gobierno afirmó el miércoles que, en la primera jornada de paro de 72 horas de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), las actividades en el país se desarrollan con “normalidad”, con algunas excepciones en determinadas regiones donde se registraron bloqueo de vías y marchas.

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, en conferencia de prensa, en la que estuvo acompañado de sus colegas de Educación, Roberto Aguilar y de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trabajo, dijo:”Tenemos en el país una situación de normalidad”.

“El paro se ha restringido a unas cuantas movilizaciones, la policía garantizará derecho a viajar”, complemento Romero.

El funcionario sostuvo que pese a la movilización el Gobierno mantiene la invitación al diálogo a los dirigentes de la COB, para llegar a una solución sobre las demandas de los movilizados.

“Las puertas del diálogo están abiertas; la COB abandonó la mesa del diálogo”.

Los trabajadores de la COB decidieron paralizar las actividades entre hoy y el viernes, en demanda de la anulación del decreto que cierra la empresa estatal Enatex y el respeto a la estabilidad laboral.

Por su parte el Ministro de Trabajo, en la misma rueda de prensa, argumentó: “Todo el aparato productivo funciona con normalidad en 99.99% en todo el país, los trabajadores de todo el país han decidido trabajar y apostar por el país”.

Mientras que el ministro Roberto Aguilar, junto a sus colegas, indicó que la única ciudad con movilizaciones es Potosí, donde 18 unidades educativas suspendieron clases.

“La única ciudad con movilizaciones es Potosí, donde 18 unidades educativas han suspendido clases”, detalló Aguilar.

También Romero indicó que en los bloqueos que se realizan en el carretera Cochabamba – Quillacollo tiene un saldo preliminar de cuatro policías heridos.

LA PAZ/

 

18 comments on “Gobierno: La situación en toda Bolivia es normal

  6. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and
    would like to find out where u got this from.

    cheers

    Responder

  8. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital
    to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.

    Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement
    you access consistently quickly.

    Responder

  13. Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites?
    I have a blog based upon on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some
    stories/information. I know my readers would value your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel
    free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  14. Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine.
    Please let me know where you got your theme.
    Cheers

    Responder

  15. May I just say what a comfort to discover
    someone that actually understands what they’re talking about online.
    You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.

    More and more people must look at this and understand this side of your story.
    I can’t believe you aren’t more popular because you most certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  16. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button!
    I’d most certainly donate to this excellent blog!
    I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and
    adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to
    brand new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group.
    Talk soon!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>