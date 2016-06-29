Quispe denuncia a Wilfredo Chávez y su exesposa por favorecer a CAMC

El diputado opositor Rafael Quispe presentó este miércoles ante la Fiscalía Departamental de La Paz, denuncia formal contra el exministro de Gobierno, Wilfredo Chávez, la vocal Virginia Crespo y otros, por el delitos de consorcio de jueces y fiscales, por un fallo a favor de la empresa china CAMC por la ejecución de boletas de garantía del proyecto ferroviario Bulo Bulo-Montero.
La denuncia de Quispe tiene como base la declaración de Gabriela Zapata, quien ante la comisión de fiscales afirmó que Wilfredo Chávez le pidió 250 mil dólares para que la Sala que presidia Crespo (exesposa del exministro) falle a favor de la empresa china.
El diputado opositor también denunció a los abogados Walter Zuleta, Fernando Cortez por se representantes legales de CAMC, Hugo NN, Gabriela Zapata Montaño, gerente Comercial de CAMC y la funcionaria de la Sala Penal, Maira Vallejos, dependiente de la vocal Virginia Chávez.
Los delitos que cometieron los acusados por Quispe son: cohecho pasivo de la juez, legitimación de ganancias ilícitas, uso indebido de influencias, beneficios en razón del cargo, resoluciones contrarias a la Constitución y a las leyes, incumplimiento de deberes y receptación proveniente de delitos de corrupción.
LA PAZ/Fides
