Fecha de publicación: Jueves 30 de junio de 2016 -- 18:49

Comisión del Legislativo viajará a Arica y Antofagasta

El puerto de Arica. (NA)

El presidente de la Cámara de Senadores, José Alberto Gonzales, confirmó el jueves que una comitiva oficial, compuesta por autoridades  de los Órganos Ejecutivo y Legislativo, visitará los puertos chilenos donde llega carga boliviana, para constatar las denuncias de abusos del transporte de carga internacional boliviana.

“Se ha definido que tras el regreso de nuestro canciller (David) Choquehuanca de La Haya, que va a ser en los próximos días, va a planificar un viaje a los puertos, en particular a Arica y Antofagasta, que es justamente donde se ha denunciado de parte del transporte y de otros operadores del comercio exterior de nuestro país, una serie de abusos y atropellos que estarían cometiendo autoridades chilenas”, informó.

El Legislador anticipó que la comitiva oficial estaría acompañada por la presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Gabriela Montaño, y su persona.

Subrayó que el objetivo de esta visita a puertos chilenos será el constatar estos supuestos abusos, y para poder recabar las pruebas y la información necesaria para que posteriormente el Gobierno haga un reclamo oficial ante organismos internacionales.

“En función a esa información, en función a esos insumos, más todo lo que ya se ha ido colectando, seguramente la Cancillería va a procesar algún tipo de reclamo de corroborarse estos extremos, reclamos ante los organismos internacionales establecidos para ese efecto”, añadió.

En pasadas semanas, el sector del transporte internacional denunció que en puertos chilenos subieron los aranceles aduaneros, razón por la que las importaciones y exportaciones bolivianas se vieron seriamente afectadas en su economía.

LA PAZ/ Con datos del Senado

