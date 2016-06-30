FELCN incauta 1,4 toneladas de marihuana en Uyuni

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN), en coordinación con el Ministerio Público, incautaron 1,4 toneladas de marihuana en la zona turística de Uyuni, informó el jueves el fiscal antinarcóticos, Freddy Larrea.
“Se aprehendieron a dos personas implicadas con 70 paquetes que una vez pesados dieron 1.485 kilos con 660 gramos de marihuana y se encontraban acopiados en un inmueble”, explicó a los periodistas.
Por su parte, el fiscal Pablo Manrique, asignado al caso, informó que aprehendieron a Mario M B y Jhonny AT, que custodiaban esa sustancia controlada.
“El 29 de junio en Uyuni se identifica un inmueble que estaba acopiando sustancias controladas, donde la Fiscalía y la fuerza antidroga constató la existencia personas que trataron de darse a la fuga”, explicó, citado en un boletín institucional.
El Ministerio Público ordenó el secuestro del inmueble y un vehículo tipo vagoneta, marca Land Cruiser.
LA PAZ/ABI
