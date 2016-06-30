Fecha de publicación: Jueves 30 de junio de 2016 -- 19:29

FELCN incauta 1,4 toneladas de marihuana en Uyuni

Paquetes de droga que fueron incautados en tres operativos. (ABI)

Paquetes de droga que fueron incautados en tres operativos. (ABI)

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN), en coordinación con el Ministerio Público, incautaron 1,4 toneladas de marihuana en la zona turística de Uyuni, informó el jueves el fiscal antinarcóticos, Freddy Larrea.

“Se aprehendieron a dos personas implicadas con 70 paquetes que una vez pesados dieron 1.485 kilos con 660 gramos de marihuana y se encontraban acopiados en un inmueble”, explicó a los periodistas.

Por su parte, el fiscal Pablo Manrique, asignado al caso, informó que aprehendieron a Mario M B y Jhonny AT, que custodiaban esa sustancia controlada.

“El 29 de junio en Uyuni se identifica un inmueble que estaba acopiando sustancias controladas, donde la Fiscalía y la fuerza antidroga constató la existencia personas que trataron de darse a la fuga”, explicó, citado en un boletín institucional.

El Ministerio Público ordenó el secuestro del inmueble y un vehículo tipo vagoneta, marca Land Cruiser.

LA PAZ/ABI

32 comments on “FELCN incauta 1,4 toneladas de marihuana en Uyuni

  1. I believe what you said was actually very logical. But, consider
    this, what if you added a little content? I am not suggesting your information isn’t good., but suppose you added a headline to possibly get
    a person’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | FELCN incauta 1,
    4 toneladas de marihuana en Uyuni is kinda vanilla.
    You could look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create news titles to get viewers
    to open the links. You might add a related
    video or a picture or two to get readers excited about
    everything’ve written. In my opinion, it would bring your posts a little bit more interesting.

    Responder

  7. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Cheers

    Responder

  13. Excellent blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring
    writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but
    I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with
    a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused ..
    Any suggestions? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  16. Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet.
    Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this submit upper!
    Come on over and seek advice from my website . Thanks =)

    Responder

  21. I think that everything published made a lot of sense. However,
    think on this, suppose you composed a catchier post title?
    I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your blog,
    however what if you added a post title to maybe get
    a person’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | FELCN incauta 1,4 toneladas de marihuana en Uyuni is kinda plain. You ought to peek
    at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create article titles to
    grab viewers interested. You might try adding a video or
    a related pic or two to get people excited about what you’ve got to say.
    In my opinion, it could bring your website a little bit more interesting.

    Responder

  24. Definitely imagine that that you said. Your favorite justification seemed
    to be at the internet the easiest factor to be aware of.

    I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time
    as folks think about issues that they plainly don’t know
    about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as outlined out the entire thing with no
    need side-effects , other people can take a signal. Will probably
    be again to get more. Thank you

    Responder

  25. The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation.
    My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to
    share it with someone!

    Responder

  27. Hey I am so happy I found your site, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways
    I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a marvelous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love
    the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
    more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

    Responder

  28. Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off
    topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile
    friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able
    to correct this issue. If you have any suggestions,
    please share. Thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>