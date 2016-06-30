Gobierno en carta a la COB reitera su posición sobre Enatex

El Gobierno envió el jueves una carta a la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) en la que indica que todo diálogo tiene como base lo acordado con el vicepresidente, Álvaro García Linera el 16 de junio en la reunión que sostuvieron en Palacio de Gobierno.
“Sobre la solicitud de diálogo de alto nivel me cabe señalar que la misma se realizará entretanto no sirva de cálculo político y se pueda cumplir los puntos acordados con el Vicepresidente el día jueves 16 de junio, los mismos que están traducidos en tres propuestas”, indica la misiva firmada por el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana y emitida el 29 de junio.
Los aspectos acordados con el Gobiernos son:
El primer aspecto, dijo que se refiere a la redacción de un decreto que establezca que la norma que marca el cierre de Enatex no puede aplicarse “por extensión” a otras factorías y se garantiza que ninguna empresa sea transferida a la Ley del Estatuto Público.
También tiene que ver con la contratación de los trabajadores por el Centro de Servicios Tecnológicos, que reemplaza a Enatex, quienes formarán parte de un sistema transitorio y una vez que el nuevo emprendimiento se consolide pasarán a depender de la Ley General del Trabajo.
El segundo punto de la propuesta señala, dijo Quintana, que se elaborará una ley que reemplazará a la actual norma del Estatuto del Funcionario Público
Mientras que el tercer aspecto establece que se prosiga el trabajo en mesas para el tratamiento y análisis de normas que deben ser modificadas o abrogadas.
El secretario Ejecutivo de la COB, Guido Mitma indicó que ellos aceptan el diálogo, pero con un primer punto que es la abrogación del decreto 2765 y que se anule El Estatuto del Funcionario Público.
LA PAZ/Fides
