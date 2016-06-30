Fecha de publicación: Jueves 30 de junio de 2016 -- 21:15

¿La historia se repite?

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Viernes 01 julio 2016.

                         Esta pregunta puede tener varias respuestas y diferentes explicaciones. La actual coyuntura política española invita a repetir esta pregunta y buscar no tanto comparaciones sino semejanzas con tiempos pretéritos.

                         Tras las elecciones generales del pasado domingo 26 de junio de 2016, y las declaraciones de sus candidatos – protagonistas, la invitación a buscar semejanzas con hechos de hace 85 años es irresistible.

                         La Segunda República Española (1931 – 1936) ha motivado en ese país una reflexión denominada “Memoria Histórica”. Los propulsores de esa memoria mentirosa se han dedicada a rememorar las violaciones a los Derechos Humanos durante la dictadura de Francisco Franco. En esa dictadura que con el peso de los años se fue convirtiendo en una suerte de “dictablanda”, según criterio benévolo, se cometieron atrocidades injustificables pero resultantes de una Guerra Civil de casi tres años (18 Julio 1936 – 1º Abril 1939) que costó como “un millón de muertos”, según la exitosa novela de José María Gironella.

                         Esa suerte de “Memoria Histórica” ha olvidado que en 1936 la educación católica estaba prohibida, las iglesias incendiadas, miles de sacerdotes, religiosas y personas conservadoras asesinadas. En Madrid bastaba llevar un rosario en la cartera para que cualquier mujer fuera llevada al paredón así nomás.

                         El PP ganó las elecciones del 20 de Diciembre pasado y también las de este  26 de Junio. Los perdedores no quieren apoyarlo para ser gobierno tras su segunda victoria consecutiva con más votos y más diputados. ¿Acaso es la primera vez que en España ha sucedido esto? Mañana llegará la respuesta.

