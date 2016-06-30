Paro de la COB con enfrentamientos en Cochabamba

El segundo día del paro convocado por la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) los enfrentamientos en la ciudad de Quillacollo este jueves entre fabriles y la Policía, mientras en la ciudad de La Paz las movilizaciones comienzan a desplazarse a la centro de la ciudad.
Los bloqueos en Cochabamba se ampliaron hasta la localidad de Vinto y comenzó a partir de las 08.00 y hasta las 08.30 los bloqueadores permitieron el ingreso de camiones de alto tonelaje.
La Policía también se movilizó para impedir que los fabriles mantengan un corte el corte de vía, como ocurrió el miércoles, que pese a la intervención de los uniformados la carretera permaneció bloqueada por más de ocho horas.
En La Paz una marcha que partirá de El Alto intentará llegar hasta el centro de la ciudad y también tratará de bloquear las dos principales vías que comunican La Paz y El Alto e intentar un “bloqueo de las mil esquinas” al mediodía.
Las fuerzas del orden rodearon la vigilia de las personas con discapacidad la mañana de hoy para impedir que se movilicen. En la jornada del miércoles las personas con discapacidad fueron un escudo humano que impidió que la Policía actúe contra las personas que cortaban calles en el centro paceño.
Por su parte el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, dijo el jueves que no se puede hablar de un paro de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) porque sólo existen movilizaciones y bloqueos esporádicos de pequeños grupos de obreros.
LA PAZ/Fides
