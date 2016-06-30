Fecha de publicación: Jueves 30 de junio de 2016 -- 09:53

Paro de la COB con enfrentamientos en Cochabamba

Bloqueo en Quillacollo. (APG)

Bloqueo en Quillacollo. (APG)

El segundo día del paro convocado por la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) los enfrentamientos en la ciudad de Quillacollo este jueves entre fabriles y la Policía, mientras en la ciudad de La Paz las movilizaciones comienzan a desplazarse a la centro de la ciudad.

Los bloqueos en Cochabamba se ampliaron hasta la localidad de Vinto  y comenzó a partir de las 08.00 y hasta las 08.30 los bloqueadores permitieron el ingreso de camiones de alto tonelaje.

La Policía también se movilizó para impedir que los fabriles mantengan un corte el corte de vía, como ocurrió el miércoles, que pese a la intervención de los uniformados la carretera permaneció bloqueada por más de ocho horas.

En La Paz una marcha que partirá de El Alto intentará llegar hasta el centro de la ciudad y también tratará de bloquear las dos principales vías que comunican La Paz y El Alto e intentar un “bloqueo de las mil esquinas” al mediodía.

Las fuerzas del orden rodearon la vigilia de las personas con discapacidad la mañana de hoy para impedir que se movilicen. En la jornada del miércoles las personas con discapacidad fueron un escudo humano que impidió que la Policía actúe contra las personas que cortaban calles en el centro paceño.

Por su parte el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, dijo el jueves que no se puede hablar de un paro de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) porque sólo existen movilizaciones y bloqueos esporádicos de pequeños grupos de obreros.

LA PAZ/Fides

48 comments on “Paro de la COB con enfrentamientos en Cochabamba

  1. That is very fascinating, You’re an overly professional blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and sit up for in the hunt for
    more of your excellent post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks

    Responder

  2. Hello this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so
    I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  4. Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I
    know my readers would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested,
    feel free to shoot me an e-mail.

    Responder

  7. You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation however I to
    find this topic to be actually one thing which I feel I would
    never understand. It seems too complex and extremely large for me.
    I’m looking forward to your subsequent submit, I will attempt to get
    the dangle of it!

    Responder

  8. I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing issues with your blog.
    It appears like some of the text on your content are
    running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
    This may be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve
    had this happen before. Many thanks

    Responder

  10. You really make it appear really easy with your presentation but I in finding
    this matter to be really something that I believe I might never understand.

    It seems too complicated and very extensive for me.
    I’m taking a look ahead on your next submit, I will
    attempt to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  12. The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my
    iPad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a
    youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83
    views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with
    someone!

    Responder

  15. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more
    than just your articles? I mean, what you say
    is fundamental and all. Nevertheless think of if you
    added some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this blog could certainly
    be one of the very best in its niche. Excellent blog!

    Responder

  16. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
    After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you
    write again very soon!

    Responder

  17. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
    Extremely useful information particularly the last part
    :) I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  18. Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would
    really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
    Kudos

    Responder

  20. Normally I do not read article on blogs, however I would like
    to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do so!
    Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite
    nice post.

    Responder

  21. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering
    if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
    quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to
    your new updates.

    Responder

  23. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of
    your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Responder

  27. May I simply just say what a relief to find an individual who really understands what they’re discussing on the net.
    You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    A lot more people should read this and understand this side of
    your story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you definitely have the gift.

    Responder

  32. Great post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog
    and I’m impressed! Very useful information specifically
    the ultimate phase :) I maintain such information a lot.
    I used to be looking for this certain information for a very lengthy time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  37. You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation however I in finding
    this topic to be actually something that I feel I’d never understand.
    It kind of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me.
    I am taking a look forward for your next publish, I’ll try to get the grasp of it!

    Responder

  38. Admiring the persistence you put into your website and in depth information you present.
    It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material.
    Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  39. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be just what I’m
    looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content in your case?
    I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write
    related to here. Again, awesome site!

    Responder

  41. This is very fascinating, You are an excessively professional
    blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to
    seeking extra of your excellent post. Additionally, I have
    shared your website in my social networks

    Responder

  42. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and stay up for looking for extra of your
    fantastic post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks

    Responder

  43. Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?

    A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out.
    Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers

    Responder

  44. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it
    to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed
    the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her
    ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off
    topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  46. Thank you, I have recently been searching for info about this
    subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now.
    But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain in regards
    to the supply?

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>