Dos accidentes de carretera dejan 18 fallecidos

Dos accidentes de transportes de pasajeros causaron la muerte de 18 personas en la mañana del viernes en los tramos Oruro – Cochabamba y Potosí – Sucre.
En el primero un transporte de pasajeros que cubría la ruta Oruro – Cochabamba colisionó con un camión en la localidad de Bombeo (75 kilómetros de Cochabamba) con un saldo de 10 personas fallecidas y cinco heridas, de las cuales tres están en terapia intensiva en una centro médico de Quillacollo.
Según un informe preliminar de la Unidad de Tránsito de Quillacollo el vehículo de los llamados “suribis” chocó contra un camión que ascendía. La causa de la colisión se estima que es el exceso de velocidad por parte del transporte de pasajeros.
De acuerdo a este reporte de los diez fallecidos: tres eran niños y los restantes eran mayores, cuatro mujeres y tres hombres.
Entre los heridos se encuentran los conductores de los dos motorizados y se encuentran en emergencias de la clínica Santa Rita de Quillacollo.
Los otros tres heridos son dos personas mayores que se encuentran en terapia intensiva del centro médico de Quillacollo.
El otro accidente un bus de la empresa Trans Azul salió de la vía y dio un vuelco lo que causó la muerte de ocho personas antes de ingresar a la localidad de Rodeo.
El desastre se registró cerca de las 05:00, según el primer reporte de la Policía.
Los heridos y fallecidos fueron trasladados de inmediato del al hospital Daniel Bracamonte de la capital potosina.
