Fecha de publicación: Viernes 1 de julio de 2016 -- 09:27

Dos accidentes de carretera dejan 18 fallecidos

Imagen de accidente de la carretera Oruro- Cochabamba. (Fides)

Imagen de accidente de la carretera Oruro- Cochabamba. (Fides)

Dos accidentes de transportes de pasajeros causaron la muerte de 18 personas en la mañana del viernes en los tramos Oruro – Cochabamba  y Potosí – Sucre.

En el primero un transporte de pasajeros que cubría la ruta Oruro – Cochabamba colisionó con un camión en la localidad de Bombeo (75 kilómetros de Cochabamba) con un saldo de 10 personas fallecidas y cinco heridas, de las cuales tres están en terapia intensiva en una centro médico de Quillacollo.

Según un informe preliminar de la Unidad de Tránsito de Quillacollo el vehículo de los llamados “suribis” chocó contra un camión que ascendía. La causa de la colisión se estima que es el exceso de velocidad por parte del transporte de pasajeros.

De acuerdo a este reporte de los diez fallecidos: tres eran niños y los restantes eran mayores, cuatro mujeres y tres hombres.

Entre los heridos se encuentran los conductores de los dos motorizados y se encuentran en emergencias de la clínica Santa Rita de Quillacollo.

Los otros tres heridos son dos personas mayores que se encuentran en terapia intensiva del centro médico de Quillacollo.

El otro accidente un bus de la empresa Trans Azul salió de la vía y dio un vuelco lo que causó la muerte de ocho personas antes de ingresar a la localidad de Rodeo.

El desastre se registró cerca de las 05:00, según el primer reporte de la Policía.

Los heridos y fallecidos fueron trasladados de inmediato del al hospital Daniel Bracamonte  de la capital potosina.

34 comments on “Dos accidentes de carretera dejan 18 fallecidos

  2. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. But think of if
    you added some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this website could
    undeniably be one of the greatest in its niche. Very
    good blog!

    Responder

  3. Hi! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I had to ask.

    Does operating a well-established website such as yours
    take a large amount of work? I’m completely new to writing a blog
    but I do write in my diary on a daily basis.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and thoughts online.
    Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring blog
    owners. Thankyou!

    Responder

  6. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
    I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be
    interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look
    forward to seeing it develop over time.

    Responder

  7. Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this
    blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the
    blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

    Responder

  10. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
    and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very
    soon!

    Responder

  11. Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the
    internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say
    to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just
    don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  12. Its like you read my mind! You seem to grasp a lot about
    this, such as you wrote the e-book in it or something. I believe that you can do with some p.c.

    to force the message home a bit, but other than that, that is magnificent blog.
    A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

    Responder

  14. You could definitely see your expertise within the work you write.
    The world hopes for even more passionate writers
    like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
    All the time go after your heart.

    Responder

  15. I feel that is one of the so much vital information for me.
    And i am satisfied reading your article.
    But wanna observation on some basic issues, The website style
    is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  19. Thank you, I’ve just been searching for information about this
    subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now.

    However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the supply?

    Responder

  21. Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog!
    We are a team of volunteers and starting
    a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your
    blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done
    a wonderful job!

    Responder

  22. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board
    and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
    I hope to give one thing back and help others such as you helped me.

    Responder

  25. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning
    this website. I am hoping to see the same high-grade blog posts from
    you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing
    abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now 😉

    Responder

  26. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
    was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  27. Excellent items from you, man. I’ve have in mind your stuff prior
    to and you are just extremely magnificent. I really like what you
    have got here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way through which
    you are saying it. You make it entertaining and you continue to care for to stay it smart.
    I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a great website.

    Responder

  28. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they
    plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having
    side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  29. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell
    and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put
    the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
    and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
    LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  30. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you
    wrote the book in it or something. I think that you
    could do with a few pics to drive the message home
    a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog.

    A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  32. Terrific article! That is the kind of information that are meant
    to be shared across the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this post upper!

    Come on over and talk over with my website . Thank you =)

    Responder

  33. Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new
    to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you
    need any coding expertise to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>