Nueva detención para Gabriela Zapata

El Juez Segundo Anticorrupción de El Alto, Ricardo Pinto Olmos determinó el viernes la detención preventiva de Gabriela Zapata Montaño, por el delito de uso indebido de bienes del Estado.
Zapata ahora está procesada por haber utilizado las oficinas y vehículos de la Unidad de Apoyo y Gestión Social del Ministerio de la Presidencia, indicó el fiscal Departamental, Edwin Blanco.
El funcionario del Ministerio Público indicó que “la comisión de fiscales ya había determinado que la acusada ya había incurrido en este delito, pero por procedimiento no se realizó audiencia de medidas cautelares”.
“No se olviden que en la anterior audiencia que se realizó en La Paz en el Juzgado Cuarto de Instrucción, se ha dispuesto otra detención preventiva de la señora Zapata y con posterioridad de la investigación, ustedes saben que se han ampliado los tipos penales que se han ampliado y de algunos de ellos, si bien se han imputado, no se han llevado las audiencias para considerar la medida cautelar”, agregó el Fiscal.
Zapata ahora cumple detención domiciliaria por dos causas la primera por el supuesto delito de tráfico de influencias y ahora por uso indebido de bienes del Estado.
EL ALTO/Fides
