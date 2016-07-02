Desfile de la diversidad sexual destaca la Ley de Identidad

El desfile de la diversidad sexual realizado el sábado en la noche por el centro de la ciudad de La Paz tuvo como motivación la defensa de la Ley de Identidad de Género, pues se gritaron muchas consignas en defensa de la norma y carteles que apoyaban la medida.
También los movilizados gritaron consignas contra la Iglesia Católica y los grupos evangélicos que se oponen a la norma por considerar que está contra la base de la familia, que es el matrimonio único heterosexual.
Entre las autoridades presentes estuvieron el alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla, el Defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto y el viceministro de Descolonización, Félix Cárdenas.
Los colectivos de gais, lesbianas, transexuales se hicieron presentes con carros alegóricos, pancartas pidiendo matrimonio igualitario, contra el patriarcado, la discriminación y contra la violencia contra los que optan por una opción sexual diferente.
LA PAZ/ Fides
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in truth was once a enjoyment account it.
Glance complex to far introduced agreeable from you!
However, how could we keep up a correspondence?
You need to take part in a contest for one of the finest sites on the web.
I will recommend this blog!
You’ve made some decent points there. I checked on the internet
for additional information about the issue
and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
Hello to all, it’s really a good for me to pay a visit this web site, it includes
important Information.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and
you’re just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you have acquired here, really
like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it
sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you.
This is actually a tremendous web site.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be utilizing?
I’m having some small security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find something
more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this site before but after going through a few of the posts
I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found
it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back
often!