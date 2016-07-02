Fecha de publicación: Sábado 2 de julio de 2016 -- 23:19

Desfile de la diversidad sexual destaca la Ley de Identidad

Participantes en el desfile de la diversidad sexual. (ABI)

El desfile de la diversidad sexual realizado el sábado en la noche por el centro de la ciudad de La Paz tuvo como motivación la defensa de la Ley de Identidad de Género, pues se gritaron muchas consignas en defensa de la norma y carteles que apoyaban la medida.

También los movilizados gritaron consignas contra la Iglesia Católica y los grupos evangélicos que se oponen a la norma por considerar que está contra la base de la familia, que es el matrimonio único heterosexual.

Entre las autoridades presentes estuvieron el alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla, el Defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto y el viceministro de Descolonización, Félix Cárdenas.

Los colectivos de gais, lesbianas, transexuales se hicieron presentes con carros alegóricos, pancartas pidiendo matrimonio igualitario, contra el patriarcado, la discriminación y contra la violencia contra los que optan por una opción sexual diferente.

LA PAZ/ Fides

