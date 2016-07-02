Fecha de publicación: Sábado 2 de julio de 2016 -- 20:51

¿Y la brújula?

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Domingo 03 julio 2016.

                         La mayoría de los políticos españoles del tiempo presente ha perdido la brújula. Quizás sepa a dónde quiere ir, pero no parece saber a dónde está yendo.

                         Las elecciones generales del pasado domingo, las segundas de ese tipo en seis meses, registraron la victoria del PP con 137 diputados sobre un total posible de 350, 14 más que el 20 de diciembre y con 52 diputados por encima del segundo, el PSOE con 85, cinco menos que en diciembre. Unidos Podemos consiguieron 71, la misma cifra que en las anteriores y Ciudadanos 32, ocho menos.

                    Por el momento, los perdedores  se lo ponen difícil a los ganadores para formar gobierno. Si recordamos a la “Confederación Española de Derechas Autónomas” (CEDA) durante la Segunda República (1931 – 1936), que ganó las elecciones del 16 de febrero de 1936 pero no pudo gobernar, estamos a poco de que con el Partido Popular (PP) pudiera eventualmente suceder lo mismo: que haya ganado de nuevo las elecciones del pasado domingo y no pueda gobernar.

                  El Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE) necesitaría ahora clonar a Julián Besteiro, Jefe de la Comisión Ejecutiva de la Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT), la Central Sindical Socialista en 1935. Él luchó para cuidar el pluralismo parlamentario y así garantizar la sobrevivencia institucional. Fracasó. El Golpe Militar llegó el sábado 18 de julio de 1936 y mató a la República. El Presidente Azaña, repetía en privado y en público durante el criminal conflicto entre españoles, que la guerra estaba perdida desde el principio, pese a las iniciales victorias republicanas durante julio de 1936 en Madrid, Barcelona y Valencia. El gobierno fue derrotado por incapacidad evidente.

                 Mañana lunes la Brújula final de esta miniserie de cuatro capítulos.

 Gracias, epi

