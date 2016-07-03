Fecha de publicación: Domingo 3 de julio de 2016 -- 21:00

Prisioneros

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Lunes 04 julio 2016.

                         Los líderes de los cuatro principales Partidos Políticos españoles parecen prisioneros de sus propios egoísmos. El del PP podría dar un paso al costado y permitir la jefatura de una persona joven, mujer o varón, de sus propias filas, el del PSOE debería diagnosticar los porqués de sus fracasos electorales reiterados, el de UNIDOS PODEMOS fuera dable que se ubicara: es bueno para discursos y debates televisivos pero no da confianza como gestor y el de CS corre el riesgo de desaparecer por su falta de inteligencia para negociar en el presente en función de su futuro.

                         PODEMOS busca copiar en España el modelo griego del Syriza que logró en poco tiempo convertir el otrora poderoso Partido Socialista PASOK en un grupo invisible. Objetivo falto de criterio. CIUDADANOS ambiciona ser Partido de Centro para diferenciarse del PP pero sin posibilidades.

                         No parece sencillo que el PP pueda gobernar España aunque en minoría y el PSOE insiste en jugarse su futuro electoral como Partido de Izquierda, cuando hace ya casi 30 años se convirtió en socialdemócrata.

                         Las conductas de los líderes izquierdistas en el mapa político español, catalanes y vascos incluidos, más parecen radicales a ultranza que profesionales aptos para negociar todos los temas. La política es el arte de negociar de manera incansable. Sus dirigentes deberían saber que sólo por ese camino podrán llegar lejos.

                         La sociedad española tendrá que ubicarse mejor en su actual laberinto electoral, olvidarse de los políticos y trabajar con más eficiencia, mejor tecnología y más predisposición para entenderse porque una de sus asignaturas pendientes desde siempre fue su intolerancia que ya la costó un millón de muertos en la pasada Guerra Civil.

 Gracias, epi

