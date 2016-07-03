Fecha de publicación: Domingo 3 de julio de 2016 -- 15:14

UNODC presenta el martes monitoreo de cultivos de coca

Sembradíos de coca en los yungas de La Paz. (Archivo)

Sembradíos de coca en los yungas de La Paz. (Archivo)

El representante de la Oficina de Naciones Unidas Contra la Droga y el Delito en Bolivia (UNODC), Antonino De Leo presentará el martes el informe 2015 del Programa de Monitoreo de Cultivos Ilícitos (PMCI) en Bolivia, afirma un comunicado de su oficina difundido el domingo en La Paz.

“La UNODC presentará oficialmente el Informe de Monitoreo de Cultivos de Coca 2015″, explicó De Leo.

El acto se llevara a cabo en el salón Tiahuanacu de la Cancillería, con la asistencia de autoridades del Gobierno y la cooperación internacional, afirma el comunicado.

Bolivia registró en 2014 la superficie cultivada con hoja de coca más baja de los últimos 12 años, desde que la UNODC inició el monitoreo de cultivos de coca, en 2003.

Según el último informe de Monitoreo de Cultivos de Coca el 2013, las plantaciones de hoja de coca en el país llegaron a 20.400 hectáreas, 2.600 menos que el año anterior, cuando llegaban a 23.000.

De Leo, según la nota de prensa, atribuyó la reducción de cocales ilegales a la implementación de políticas de diálogo y concertación entre La Paz y los cultivadores  boliviano, como así a la participación de las organizaciones de productores.

LA PAZ/ Con datos de la UNODC

