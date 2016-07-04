Bolivia envía 12 atletas a las olimpiadas Río 2016

La delegación boliviana a los Juegos Olímpicos de Río de Janeiro 2016 está integrada por 12 deportistas, la cantidad y su esfuerzo para cumplir las marcas mínimas destacó el ministro de Deportes, Tito Montaño.
“Son 12 los deportistas que obtuvieron el pase a Río de Janeiro y es una motivación importante, porque es una muestra de que nuestro deporte va mejorando. Antes, a veces sólo llegaban a los Juegos Olímpicos con wild cards (tarjetas de invitación), ahora van por meritos propios y eso es para destacar por el esfuerzo que hacen los deportistas”, declaró el Ministro de Montaño.
Esta es la nómina de los deportistas para la olimpiada de Brasil: Stefany Coronado, Ángela Castro, Wendy Cornejo, Marco Rodríguez y Ronal Quispe, en 20 Km. marcha; Rosmery Quispe, en maratón; Karen Tórrez y José Quintanilla, en 50 metros libres de natación. Mientras, Rudolf Knijnenburg y Ana Carina García, en tiro deportivo; Martín Michel, en judo; y Oscar Solís, en ciclismo de ruta, recibieron las tarjetas de invitación.
“Estamos viendo con el Comité Olímpico Boliviano, el Gobierno y la Cervecería Boliviana Nacional, con su proyecto Thunkas, darles una merecida despedida para que hagan una buena presentación en los Juegos”, indicó Montaño.
En los anteriores Juegos Olímpicos de Londres 2012 el equipo boliviano estuvo formado por cinco deportistas: Claudia Balderrama (20 Km. marcha), Bruno Rojas (200 metros planos), Juan Carlos Pérez (tiro deportivo), Karen Tórrez y Andrew Rutherfurd (natación).
LA PAZ/ APG
