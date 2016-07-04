Fecha de publicación: Lunes 4 de julio de 2016 -- 20:37

COB pide que trabajadores del Senatex estén en la LGT

Comité Ejecutivo de la COB. (APG)

El ampliado de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) determinó que los trabajadores a ser contratados por el Servicio Nacional Textil (Senatex) deben estar bajo el amparo de la Ley General del Trabajo (LGT) y no bajo otro sistema como propuso el Gobierno, informó el secretario Ejecutivo de la organización sindical, Guido Mitma.

“El ampliado ha sido claro en su determinación de que los 180 compañeros que serán incorporados al Senatex debe ser bajo la Ley General del Trabajo, porque es la única forma de garantizar su estabilidad laboral”, indicó Mitma en una improvisada rueda de prensa al final de la reunión.

Para el minero la prioridad en la negociación con los representantes del Gobierno es garantizar los derechos plenos de los 180 trabajadores, pues los restantes 700 al aceptar sus finiquitos se desligaron de la Enatex y no habría posibilidades de reincorporarlos a la nueva empresa.

Sobre las medidas de presión Mitma indicó “están en cuarto intermedio y en caso de que en la negociación los ministros rechacen la resolución del ampliado de inmediato convocaremos a una huelga general e indefinida”.

La reunión sindical aprobó los otros puntos de la negociación con el Gobierno como son la derogatoria del Estatuto del Funcionario Público y las modificaciones al decreto supremo 2765, por el que cerró la Enatex.

Mitma dijo que esperan reanudar la mesa de diálogo con el Gobierno está misma noche y tener una respuesta el martes a primera hora.

LA PAZ/ Fides

