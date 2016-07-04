COB pide que trabajadores del Senatex estén en la LGT

El ampliado de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) determinó que los trabajadores a ser contratados por el Servicio Nacional Textil (Senatex) deben estar bajo el amparo de la Ley General del Trabajo (LGT) y no bajo otro sistema como propuso el Gobierno, informó el secretario Ejecutivo de la organización sindical, Guido Mitma.
“El ampliado ha sido claro en su determinación de que los 180 compañeros que serán incorporados al Senatex debe ser bajo la Ley General del Trabajo, porque es la única forma de garantizar su estabilidad laboral”, indicó Mitma en una improvisada rueda de prensa al final de la reunión.
Para el minero la prioridad en la negociación con los representantes del Gobierno es garantizar los derechos plenos de los 180 trabajadores, pues los restantes 700 al aceptar sus finiquitos se desligaron de la Enatex y no habría posibilidades de reincorporarlos a la nueva empresa.
Sobre las medidas de presión Mitma indicó “están en cuarto intermedio y en caso de que en la negociación los ministros rechacen la resolución del ampliado de inmediato convocaremos a una huelga general e indefinida”.
La reunión sindical aprobó los otros puntos de la negociación con el Gobierno como son la derogatoria del Estatuto del Funcionario Público y las modificaciones al decreto supremo 2765, por el que cerró la Enatex.
Mitma dijo que esperan reanudar la mesa de diálogo con el Gobierno está misma noche y tener una respuesta el martes a primera hora.
LA PAZ/ Fides
Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this
paragraph i thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant post.
It’s an awesome post in favor of all the online visitors; they will obtain advantage from it I am sure.
Amazing things here. I’m very satisfied to look your article.
Thanks so much and I am looking ahead to contact you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I am genuinely grateful to the owner of this site who has shared this great paragraph at here.
Hello very cool blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also?
I’m glad to seek out numerous useful info here within the publish,
we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank
you for sharing. . . . . .
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and the rest of the website is really good.
Good article! We are linking to this particularly great post on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read this post i
thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant post.
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or
weblog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this
site. Studying this info So i am satisfied to show that I have
a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
I so much without a doubt will make certain to don?t fail to remember this website and provides it
a glance regularly.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to
be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting
things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to
this article. I desire to read more things about it!
bookmarked!!, I really like your website!
Hi there, yup this article is in fact pleasant and I have learned
lot of things from it about blogging. thanks.
Amazing! Its actually awesome post, I have got much clear idea concerning from
this piece of writing.
Post writing is also a excitement, if you know afterward you can write
or else it is complex to write.
I know this site gives quality depending articles or reviews and other data, is there any other website which offers these
kinds of data in quality?
Heya superb website! Does running a blog such as this
take a great deal of work? I’ve no knowledge of coding but I had
been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any recommendations or tips
for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject however
I simply had to ask. Thank you!
whoah this weblog is fantastic i love reading your articles.
Stay up the good work! You recognize, a lot of persons are searching around for
this info, you could aid them greatly.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be utilizing?
I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest website
and I would like to find something more safe.
Do you have any recommendations?
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several
weeks of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
great post, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t understand this.
You should continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a
great readers’ base already!
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to
the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any
html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help
would be really appreciated!
Hello exceptional blog! Does running a blog like this require a massive amount work?
I have absolutely no knowledge of programming however I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, if you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic however I simply wanted to ask.
Many thanks!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after going through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!
Hi there! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find
a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Cheers!
Hi colleagues, its fantastic article on the topic of tutoringand fully defined,
keep it up all the time.
Hello, I desire to subscribe for this webpage to obtain most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help.
Hello, everything is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s
actually good, keep up writing.
certainly like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very
troublesome to inform the reality then again I will definitely come back again.
Hi! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page to
him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
I have read a few excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much effort you place to make this type of wonderful informative site.
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but
after going through many of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Regardless, I’m definitely pleased I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and
checking back frequently!
What’s up, I wish for to subscribe for this web site to
take hottest updates, so where can i do it please assist.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this site is truly pleasant.
It’s amazing for me to have a web page, which is useful
in favor of my experience. thanks admin
I get pleasure from, lead to I found just what I was looking for.
You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless
you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to understand a lot
about this, such as you wrote the e book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some % to pressure the
message house a bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this
piece of writing i thought i could also create comment due to this
brilliant article.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My
blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks
like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
Do you know any methods to help prevent content
from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
Good info. Lucky me I found your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I have saved it for later!
I do trust all of the concepts you’ve introduced
to your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work.
Still, the posts are too quick for starters.
May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time?
Thanks for the post.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Very helpful info specially the last part I care for such
information much. I was seeking this particular
information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Great weblog right here! Additionally your site loads
up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your associate link to your host?
I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
always i used to read smaller posts which as well clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading here.
Thanks for every other informative site. Where else may just I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect way?
I’ve a undertaking that I’m simply now working on, and
I have been at the look out for such information.
I do believe all the ideas you have introduced on your post.
They are really convincing and will definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for novices. May you please lengthen them a bit from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Wow, awesome weblog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
you make running a blog glance easy. The total look of your site is great, let
alone the content!
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at
work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during
lunch break. I really like the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I
get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog
loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G
.. Anyways, fantastic site!
This is really interesting, You’re an overly professional blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and sit up for in quest of more of your excellent post.
Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
I blog frequently and I genuinely appreciate your information.
Your article has really peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of
your blog and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I opted in for your RSS feed too.
Hi there to all, the contents present at this website are truly amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post
is awesome, great written and include approximately
all important infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .
This paragraph will help the internet people for creating new blog or even a weblog from start to end.