Fecha de publicación: Lunes 4 de julio de 2016 -- 19:34

Dos adolescentes fueron violadas por jóvenes de 18 años

El responsable de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha contra la Violencia (Felcv) de Sucre, coronel Gonzalo García Matos. (Internet)

Dos adolescentes, una de 13 y otra de 14 años fueron violadas en Sucre por dos jóvenes de 18 años de edad, tras haber consumido bebidas alcohólicas. El hecho ocurrió el domingo en el sector de Loma Verde a las afueras de la ciudad.

“El domingo a horas 03.30, aproximadamente, en el sector de Loma Verde, los denunciados son dos personas de sexo masculino de 18 años, luego de haber ingerido bebida alcohólicas dentro del vehículo proceden a abusar sexualmente de dos menores de edad, una de 13 años y la otra de 14”, informó el responsable de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha contra la Violencia (Felcv) de Sucre, coronel Gonzalo García Matos.

Según el informe policial, los jóvenes aprovechando las circunstancias procedieron al ilícito y cuando una de las víctimas reaccionó del estado de embriaguez pidió ayuda y auxilio a los vecinos que respondieron de inmediato y capturaron a los infractores.

SUCRE/Fides

