Martes 05 julio 2016.
¡Por fin la paz social regresó a Bolivia! El gobierno consiguió un nuevo éxito tras haber dialogado por horas con ejecutivos de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) el pasado domingo y lograr un principio de acuerdo con el ente sindical sobre temas de su último pliego. La cabeza del movimiento sindical boliviano, bastante devaluado por cierto, convocó en días pasados con escaso éxito huelgas nacionales en tres capítulos: 24, 48 y 72 horas. El siguiente paso era una convocatoria a la huelga general indefinida. Ese anuncio quedó sin efecto.
La protesta sindical fue por el drástico cierre de la Fábrica Nacional Textil (ENATEX) de La Paz. Sus puertas siguen cerradas. El gobierno ha prometido crear un confuso ente denominado Servicio Nacional de Apoyo Textil (SENATEX) con 180 empleados. ENATEX tenía en el momento de su cierre, hace pocas semanas, 850 trabajadores. Si las autoridades fueron incapaces de llevar adelante ENATEX que ya estaba en operación desde tiempo atrás, ¿cómo va a asesorar a otras empresas textiles esta vez privadas? Nadie sabe cómo. En Bolivia los misterios forman parte de nuestra cotidianidad porque aquí la imaginación no conoce límites. Nuestra Patria es mágica y conviene destacarlo.
La COB logró arañar algunas promesas gubernamentales. Si se concretan o quedan solo en palabras se sabrá después.
Es de agradecer la paz social. El gobierno cumplió buen trabajo y la COB hizo lo posible. Sólo sindicatos de la salud pública acataron sus paros. Los demás, como el aguerrido magisterio urbano fiscal, no cumplieron. El sindicalismo boliviano está enfermo. Las causas de su actual parálisis son diversas. Tienen relación con la política actual.
