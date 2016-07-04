Fecha de publicación: Lunes 4 de julio de 2016 -- 09:39

Reanudan diálogo Gobierno – COB

Reunión Gobierno - COB. (ABI)

Reunión Gobierno – COB. (ABI)

Funcionarios del Gobierno y dirigentes de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) reanudaron el lunes el diálogo orientado a superar el conflicto que estalló tras el cierre de la Empresa Pública Nacional Textil (Enatex).

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, antes de ingresar a la reunión, que se desarrolla en instalaciones de su despacho, dijo: “En los otros puntos ya se ha avanzado esta es la comisión técnica sólo se expondrá la parte numérica se analizarán potenciales mercados para mantener la empresa Senatex”.

Por su parte, el dirigente cobista Octavio Urquizo explicó que la propuesta de los trabajadores es que Senatex atienda, principalmente, el mercado interno, para lo que se requerirá el concurso de las Fuerzas Armadas, Policía, Alcaldías y otras instituciones nacionales, las que deberán demandar prendas de vestir.

Así también, indicó que se planteará que los nuevos empleados de la empresa ingresen bajo la Ley General del Trabajo y no mediante un plan “transitorio”, como sugirió el Ejecutivo.

“Los técnicos han hecho un estudio de mercado con sostenibilidad (entonces) no habría necesidad de un plan transitorio, estarían en la Ley General del Trabajo”, mencionó.

Aguilar enfatizó que la mesa es netamente técnica, pues a las 11.00 está prevista una reunión con el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera para definir el tema.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

