Sucre: Aprehende en primer semestre a 25 personas

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (Felcn) aprehendió en el primer semestre de este año a 25 personas por el delito de microtráfico y secuestró poco más de tres kilos de droga, entre marihuana y pasta base de cocaína, además destruyó cerca de dos toneladas y media de marihuana en el área rural.
“Logrando el secuestro de 80 gramos de cocaína base lo que refleja un total de 800 dosis, también se ha hecho el secuestro de sobres de marihuana con un total de 2 kilos con 716 gramos lo que equivale a 5.432 dosis evitadas, producto de las operaciones realizadas de control al microtráfico durante al primer semestre”, informó el jefe departamental de la Felcn, mayor Milton Terán.
El jefe de narcóticos informó que producto de estos operativos 25 personas fueron aprehendidas “tres mujeres y 22 varones”, además se arrestó a otros 15 entre hombres y mujeres. También se secuestró 9.150 bolivianos, dos vehículos, una escopeta y 20 celulares.
En este primer semestre, efectivos de la Felcn ha realizado en Chuquisaca un total de 382 operativos de lucha contra el narcotráfico, de estos, 137 se realizaron en el área rural y en carreteras.
Producto de los operativos realizados en algunas provincias como Monteagudo, Granado y otros se destruyó un total de 2 toneladas con 478 kilos de plantines de marihuana que han sido destruidos en el primer semestre. También se logró secuestrar cuatro kilos con 372 gramos de pasta base de cocaína 500 litros de cocaína líquida que convertido harían un total de 50 kilos de clorhidrato de cocaína.
CHUQUISACA/Fides
