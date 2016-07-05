La COB firmará acuerdo si los trabajadores de Senatex están en la LGT

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma reiteró este martes que se firmará el acuerdo con el Gobierno cuando se garantice que los 180 trabajadores de Senatex estarán bajo la jurisdicción de la Ley General del Trabajo (LGT).
“El ampliado ha sido claro la única forma que aceptemos firmar un acuerdo con el Gobierno es cuando acordemos que nuestros 180 compañeros estarán bajo el régimen de la LGT y no bajo alguna norma transitoria o la Ley de Empresas”, puntualizó Mitma.
También sostuvo que las medidas de presión solo están en un cuarto intermedio y no fueron suspendidas por el ampliado nacional realizado el pasado lunes en La Paz y que si fracasará la negociación de inmediato se convocará al paro general e indefinido.
“Somos claros como COB los 180 compañeros desde el primer día en la LGT y nada de un cambio progresivo, toda ley debe ser progresiva para los trabajadores y no regresiva como quieren imponer algunos ministros”, prosiguió el dirigente minero.
Mitma sostuvo que si bien hay avances en otros puntos del diálogo primero debe solucionarse el tema de la Enatex antes que los otros.
