Sube a 12 los fallecidos por influenza en Santa Cruz

El director del Servicio Departamental de Salud (Sedes) de Santa Cruz, Joaquín Monasterio, informó el martes que el número de muertos por la influenza H1N1 subió a 12 en Santa Cruz. El último fallecido fue un varón de 81 años que también padecía de una cardiopatía y que no fue vacunado contra la enfermedad.
“Tenemos un nuevo fallecido por el H1N1, es un paciente de 81 años de edad que no estaba vacunado que tenía una cardiopatía de base y que estaba internado desde el 13 de junio, por el que se hizo todo lo posible por salvarle la vida”, dijo Monasterios.
El médico mencionó que “se ha hecho todo lo posible para salvarle la vida”. Así mismo agregó que hay algunos casos que están siendo estudiados, para confirmar o descartar que la causa de la muerte fue la influenza.
En la capital cruceña se han registrado hasta la fecha 409 casos confirmados de influenza, de los que 356 son por H1N1, 34 por H3N2 y 19 por la cepa B, según datos del Sedes.
Según los datos del Sedes cruceño: Existen 409 casos confirmados de influenza, de los cuales 356 son por A H1N1, 34 por H3N2 y 19 por ‘B’, “por ello se mantiene la alerta roja, pero puede llegar a la emergencia si los casos y los fallecidos se incrementa.
SANTA CRUZ/ Fides
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you
are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hi there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a
lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
This is the right site for anyone who hopes to understand this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a new spin on a topic that’s been written about for a
long time. Great stuff, just wonderful!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped
me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Fantastic site. A lot of helpful info here. I am
sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thank you in your sweat!
Everything is very open with a precise explanation of the issues.
It was definitely informative. Your website is very useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this website; this
blog consists of remarkable and in fact good data in support of visitors.
I’m now not positive where you are getting your information, but good
topic. I must spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thank you for wonderful information I was looking
for this information for my mission.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked
hard on. Any suggestions?
I think that everything said was very logical.
But, think about this, what if you added a little information? I mean, I don’t wish to tell
you how to run your website, but suppose you added a title that makes people desire more?
I mean RadioFides.com | Sube a 12 los fallecidos por influenza en Santa Cruz is kinda vanilla.
You ought to glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how they write post titles to
grab people interested. You might add a related video or a
related picture or two to get people interested about what you’ve written. Just
my opinion, it could make your posts a little livelier.
fantastic issues altogether, you simply received a new reader.
What would you suggest about your submit that you made a few days in the past?
Any positive?
I think this is one of the most significant info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should remark
on some general things, The web site style is perfect, the articles is really
nice : D. Good job, cheers
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was
just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop
it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is
very much appreciated.
bookmarked!!, I like your blog!
Hi there to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting
more from this website, and your views are fastidious for new users.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any
problems of plagorism or copyright violation?
My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a
lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know
any solutions to help stop content from being ripped off?
I’d really appreciate it.
I’m really inspired together with your writing abilities and also with the structure in your blog.
Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing,
it’s uncommon to see a great weblog like this
one these days..
Your way of telling everything in this paragraph is in fact good, all
can effortlessly know it, Thanks a lot.
Hello colleagues, its wonderful post about cultureand fully defined, keep it up all the
time.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am nervous about
switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into
it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Excellent write-up. I certainly love this website.
Stick with it!
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after going
through many of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely pleased I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
Great post. I am facing a few of these issues as
well..
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily,
this website is genuinely fastidious and the viewers are actually sharing nice thoughts.
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your web site in web explorer,
might test this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a big component of folks will miss
your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Highly energetic article, I liked that a lot. Will there
be a part 2?
Wow, marvelous blog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
you make blogging glance easy. The full look of your web site is excellent,
as neatly as the content material!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
Buy Xenical Online Usa [url=http://cial1.xyz/cialis-price.php]Cialis Price[/url] Keflex Generic Brand Cheapest Prices On Generic Cialis [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/buy-cheap-cialis.php]Buy Cheap Cialis[/url] Amoxicillin 875 Mg Looks Like Antabuse Over The Counter Generic [url=http://viag1.xyz/cheap-viagra.php]Cheap Viagra[/url] Propecia Cap Propecia Hormones Effects [url=http://kama1.xyz/kamagra-online-usa.php]Kamagra Online Usa[/url] Lexapro Uk Online Viagra E Hipertension Arterial [url=http://viag1.xyz/viagra-online-usa.php]Viagra Online Usa[/url] Cialis Compra Uti Keflex 2000mg [url=http://kama1.xyz/online-pharmacy-kamagra.php]Online Pharmacy Kamagra[/url] Nitrostat No Prescription Mejor Cialis Espana [url=http://zol1.xyz/buy-cheap-generic-zoloft.php]Buy Cheap Generic Zoloft[/url] 1 Mg Prednisone No Scrip Cialis De 40 Mg [url=http://cial1.xyz/cialis-professional.php]Cialis Professional[/url] Precio Del Viagra Levitra Online Paypal [url=http://viag1.xyz/best-generic-viagra.php]Best Generic Viagra[/url] Cephalexin Severe Side Effects Buy Levaquin Online [url=http://kama1.xyz/order-kamagra-pills.php]Order Kamagra Pills[/url] Cheap Tadapox Amoxicillin With Tasan [url=http://zol1.xyz/where-to-buy-zoloft.php]Where To Buy Zoloft[/url] Flex Keflex 250mg Generique Levitra Moins Cher [url=http://lasix.ccrpdc.com/cheap-lasix-100mg.php]Cheap Lasix 100mg[/url] Acheter Cialis Montreal Levitra User Reviews [url=http://zol1.xyz/purchase-cheap-zoloft.php]Purchase Cheap Zoloft[/url] Levitra 20mg Generique Prix Amoxicillin Dosage For Bladder Infection [url=http://prednisone.ccrpdc.com/generic-prednisone.php]Generic Prednisone[/url] Online Pharmarcy Amoxicilline Et Angine Rouge [url=http://viag1.xyz/cheap-viagra-on-line.php]Cheap Viagra On Line[/url] Viagra 8000mg
What’s up every one, here every person is sharing these
know-how, so it’s fastidious to read this website, and I used to pay a visit this blog all the time.
Acheter Alli [url=http://buyal.xyz/xenical-online-prices.php]Xenical Online Prices[/url] Kamagra Acquisto On Amoxicillin Alternative [url=http://cialbuy.com]generic cialis[/url] Precio Cialis 20 En Farmacia Online Apotheke Cialis 5mg [url=http://5553pill.xyz/doxycycline-hyclate-50mg.php]Doxycycline Hyclate 50mg[/url] Cialis 8 20 Fedex Finasteride Tablet Cheap [url=http://order-generic-cialis.BuyCial.com]Order Generic Cialis[/url] Keflex Seismic Loop Acquistare Kamagra Caen [url=http://deltas.xyz/where-to-buy-deltasone.php]Where To Buy Deltasone[/url] Cialis Journalier Prix Vt Logistics Singapore [url=http://cialusa.com]online pharmacy[/url] Domperidone And Newzealand Pharmacy Viagra A Poco Prezzo [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Riconia Cheap On Line Generic Cialis [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis[/url] Viagra Et Consequences Cialis Kamagra Generic [url=http://buyac.xyz/buy-izotek.php]Buy Izotek[/url] Priligy 2011 Kamagra Flavoured Oral Jelly [url=http://viag1.xyz/china-viagra-online.php]China Viagra Online[/url] Levitra 20 Mg Vademecum Proscar Yahoo Propecia [url=http://prope1.xyz/cheapest-propecia-prices.php]Cheapest Propecia Prices[/url] Croup Cough And Amoxicillin Buy Viagra Usa Html [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/priligy-in-usa.php]Priligy In Usa[/url] Viagra Recreatif Where Can Find Cabergoline 0 25 [url=http://amox1.xyz/amoxil-pills.php]Amoxil Pills[/url] Propecia Generic Viagra Online Lasix Denmark [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/map.php]Generic Clomid Usa[/url] Sildenafil Side Effects How To Buy Levitra In Usa [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/clomiphene-generic.php]Clomiphene Generic[/url] Cephalexin And Depression Plavix Online Canada [url=http://antabusa.xyz/online-generic-antabuse.php]Online Generic Antabuse[/url] Buy Zithromax 1000 Mg Online Achat Cialis Sur Le Net [url=http://las1.xyz/order-lasix-on-line.php]Order Lasix On Line[/url] Where To Buy Viagra Online Pharmacy For Viagra To China [url=http://viag1.xyz/viagra-dosage.php]Viagra Dosage[/url] Propecia 5mg Online Australia Child’S Amoxicillin Dose [url=http://antab1.xyz/order-antabuse-tablets.php]Order Antabuse Tablets[/url] Acquisto Levitra Amoxicillin Artificial Fruit Gum Flavor [url=http://buyizot.xyz/buy-acutane.php]Buy Acutane[/url] Mens Health Viragra Uso Del Viagra Controindicazioni [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/cheap-propranolol.php]Cheap Propranolol[/url] Cialis Tadalafil Contraindicaciones Comprare Il Cialis In Farmacia [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/buy-prednisone.php]Buy Prednisone[/url] Best Pharmacy In Canada Propecia 6 Month Results [url=http://zol1.xyz/zoloft-buy-online.php]Zoloft Buy Online[/url] Propecia Precio Parafarmacia Kamagra Rx [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/priligy-united-states.php]Priligy United States[/url] Amoxicillin Eyes First Aid Cialis 10 Mg [url=http://nolva.xyz/where-to-buy-nolvadex.php]Where To Buy Nolvadex[/url] Achat Pilule Viagra En Antibes Viagra 100 Vs 50 [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/sildenafil-20mg.php]Sildenafil 20mg[/url] Cialis 5 Mg Dosis Viagras Definition [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/cheap-clomid-pill.php]Cheap Clomid Pill[/url] Comprare Cialis Svizzera Cialis Pas Cher A Marseille [url=http://levicost.com]levitra non prescription[/url] Viagra Pour Femme Vendu Au Quebec
Motilium Drug [url=http://buystrat.xyz/strattera-usa.php]Strattera Usa[/url] Clomid Hemorragie Is There A Way To Get Cialis Overnight [url=http://buyzol.xyz/sertralina-generic.php]Sertralina Generic[/url] Amoxicillin Weight Dose What Amoxicillin Is Used For [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra[/url] 326 Best Viagra Seller Alcohol With Amoxicillin [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-20mg-online.php]Levitra 20mg Online[/url] Levitra Mit Viagra Kombinieren Lamisil Tablets From India [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/how-to-buy-inderal.php]How To Buy Inderal[/url] Pregnancy Category And Cephalexin Achat De Viagra Pfizer En Roubaix [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Amoxicillin Need Perscription Azor [url=http://newisotretinoin.com/buy-accutane-cheap.php]Buy Accutane Cheap[/url] Proviron Cialis Pharmacy Gift Card Viagra [url=http://amoxi.xyz/amoxil-online.php]Amoxil Online[/url] Amoxicillin Contradictions Canada Pharmacy Online No Prescription [url=http://viag1.xyz/generic-viagra.php]Generic Viagra[/url] Nexium Online Canada Propecia Posologia [url=http://buystrat.xyz/buy-generic-strattera-online.php]Buy Generic Strattera Online[/url] Amoxicillin To Buy Online Xenical Online No Prescription Uk [url=http://kama1.xyz/where-can-i-buy-kamagra.php]Where Can I Buy Kamagra[/url] Avodart Lowest Price Sine [url=http://cialis-order.BuyCial.com]Cialis Order[/url] 100 Mg Lasix From Canada
Viagra Online Purcheses [url=http://buying-cialis-online.tadalaf.com]Buying Cialis Online[/url] Amoxicillin Cough Syrup And Slo Comprar Cialis Contrareembolso En Espana [url=http://bpdrugs.com/tadalafil-20mg.php]Tadalafil 20mg[/url] Priligy Hilft Nicht Je Peux Acheter Kamagra [url=http://buy-kamagra-online.kamagorder.com]Buy Kamagra Online[/url] Zithromax Gastrointestinal Side Effects Generic Viagra Soft Tabs 50mg [url=http://cialcost.com/need-to-order-cialis.php]Need To Order Cialis[/url] El Viagra Te Hace Durar Mas Buy Overnight Direct Zentel Tab Amex Fedex C.O.D. [url=http://levipill.com/best-levitra-prices.php]Best Levitra Prices[/url] Nurse Responsibility In Giving Amoxicillin Priligy Commentaires [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis[/url] Vendo Kamagra Tenerife Cialis E Hiv [url=http://brandcial.com/cheap-cialis.php]Cheap Cialis[/url] Aciclovir Cheap Misoprostol Fast Shipping [url=http://dprixe.com]viagra[/url] Hpb Approved Generic Viagra In Canada Abilify Via Mail Order [url=http://buylevitraeufast.com/levitra-or-viagra.php]Levitra Or Viagra[/url] Cialis Farmaco Da Banco Kamagra Apcalis [url=http://dprixe.com]viagra[/url] Fast Ship Cnaadian Viagra Cialis Generico Alfemminile [url=http://cheap-levitra-online.levitab.com]Cheap Levitra Online[/url] Fliagra Priligy Sin Receta [url=http://levicost.com]levitra 40 mg samples[/url] Prevacid Buy One Get One Free Coupon Propecia 1mg Prix [url=http://bestlevi.com/generic-levitra-pill.php]Generic Levitra Pill[/url] Achat Viagra Express Comprare Viagra In Germania [url=http://brandcial.com/best-cialis-online.php]Best Cialis Online[/url] Cialis Strips Could Amoxicillin Cause Hives [url=http://cialbuy.com]online pharmacy[/url] Cheapeast Ordering Doxycycline Buy Accutane V [url=http://buylevitraeufast.com/buy-vardenafil-10mg.php]Buy Vardenafil 10mg[/url] Viagra Original Online Amoxicillin For Animals No Prescription [url=http://bestlevi.com/cheap-levitra.php]Cheap Levitra[/url] Comparacion Viagra Cialis Levitra Keflex Interactions [url=http://levipill.com/levitra-ordering.php]Levitra Ordering[/url] Amoxicilina Internet Where To Buy Buy Cafergot With No Prescription [url=http://cialusa.com]online pharmacy[/url] Amoxicillin Natural Remedy Usos Del Propecia [url=http://costofvia.com/viagra-samples.php]Viagra Samples[/url] Can Keflex Be Applied Topically Acquisto Viagra Line Italia [url=http://buy-pills-priligy-online.priliorder.com]Buy Pills Priligy Online[/url] Cialis Without A Doctor Cual Es El Precio De Viagra En Mexicali [url=http://bpdrugs.com/online-cialis.php]Online Cialis[/url] Is Viagra Safe Are Amoxicillin And Augmenten The Same [url=http://prices-for-propecia.propecpills.com]Prices For Propecia[/url] Rhine Inc India 401404 0nline Pharmacy [url=http://kamagra-soft-tablets.kamagorder.com]Kamagra Soft Tablets[/url] Cephalexin Oral Supension Viagra Compra [url=http://levipill.com/buy-levitra-low-price.php]Buy Levitra Low Price[/url] Tomar Viagra Medicamentos